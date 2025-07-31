Should Oilers Trade Scribe’s Midseason List to Land $66M Goalie?

Could the Edmonton Oilers make a franchise-altering move during the 2025-26 season to upgrade their goaltending? A recent proposal from Heavy.com suggests the Oilers could acquire Boston Bruins star Jeremy Swayman—if they’re willing to pay a steep price.

Interestingly, the post suggests trading several pieces from a recent list by Allan Mitchell of The Athletic, most of whom were on his trade bait list as potential moves this coming season.

What Is The Trade Offer from Edmonton for Swayman?

The hypothetical deal would send Stuart Skinner, Matthew Savoie, Beau Akey, and a 2028 first-round pick to Boston in exchange for Swayman, who recently signed a monster deal with the Bruins, but the organization might already want to get out of that contract.

The 26-year-old netminder has seven years remaining on an eight-year, $66 million contract and would instantly become Edmonton’s long-term No. 1 goaltender. It’s certainly a risk to take on that kind of money, but if he bounces back, the Oilers would have their bona fide No. 1 netminder.

Jeremy Swayman Oilers trade talk

From Edmonton’s perspective, Swayman could be the final piece of a championship puzzle. Skinner, though valuable on a $2.6M cap hit, has struggled with consistency. The Oilers have already explored trade options for an upgrade in net, with NHL insider James Murphy reporting that Edmonton “poked around” on Swayman prior to the draft.

But parting with top prospects like Savoie and Akey—plus a first-rounder—would be costly. Savoie is battling for a top-six role this season, but Mitchell points out the Oilers might not have the patience to wait for more than one prospect to progress in real time in the NHL this season. Akey is very much unproven, but a rising AHL defenseman with puck-moving upside. Both would be key future pieces in GM Stan Bowman’s effort to restock the youth pipeline or the Bruins’ attempt to retool.

Whether Boston would actually move Swayman remains unclear. Some believe the team would happily dump the contract, while others wonder if the team is too invested. Perhaps his contract is too high for a team to give up solid assets without a bounce-back. Much of what happens could depend on how the 2025-26 season begins for both teams.

For now, the Oilers appear poised to evaluate their goaltending internally. Swayman might not be in the cards, especially given his salary. But if the goaltending position remains an area of inconsistency, Bowman could revisit this blockbuster trade idea.

According to Mitchell, the names on his midseason trade bait list may be the first to be offered in a package.

Author’s Note: The money doesn’t work in the trade package suggested, even if the Bruins retain salary. There would have to be more included or another trade from the Oilers to clear space.

