Oilers Sign Stuart Skinner to Three-Year Extension

The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year contract extension, as per an announcement by the organization on Monday. The news was first broken by Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek, but the team confirmed just minutes later.

🗣 SKINNER!



The #Oilers have signed Edmonton-born goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $2.6 million.#LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 19, 2022

The backup to start the season, Skinner has come in and seemingly won the starting job in Edmonton over a struggling Jack Campbell. Campbell hasn’t been good, but even if he was, Skinner might still be the goalie the Oilers call upon as he’s been outstanding early in the 2022-23 season. He’s been steady, composed, and calm in the face of a barrage of shots against as the Oilers defense struggles to limit shots against or is prone to making costly mistakes.

Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now writes, “His relentless work ethic has seen him progress at every level from WHL/ECHL/AHL to the NHL. He is very calm and mature on and off the ice…and is tracking to becoming a full-time NHL starter.” Skinner has 9 wins in 18 games and started this season with 0.915 Sv%.

Skinner was a pending RFA at the end of the season and this three-year deal will take him to his first year as a UFA. It’s not ideal if Skinner continues to progress at the rate he has that he’ll be allowed to test the market at that time, but the Oilers’ window to win is now, and they can potentially move Campbell at that time, should they need to do so.

It shouldn’t be an issue that Skinner will make about half of what Campbell does over the next three seasons and could be the starter for all three years, but one never knows.

Next: Edmonton Oilers’ Quick Hits: Barrie, Draisaitl & McDavid