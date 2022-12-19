Oilers Sign Stuart Skinner to Three-Year Extension

The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year contract extension, as per an announcement by the organization on Monday. The news was first broken by Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek, but the team confirmed just minutes later.
The backup to start the season, Skinner has come in and seemingly won the starting job in Edmonton over a struggling Jack Campbell. Campbell hasn’t been good, but even if he was, Skinner might still be the goalie the Oilers call upon as he’s been outstanding early in the 2022-23 season. He’s been steady, composed, and calm in the face of a barrage of shots against as the Oilers defense struggles to limit shots against or is prone to making costly mistakes.
Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now writes, “His relentless work ethic has seen him progress at every level from WHL/ECHL/AHL to the NHL. He is very calm and mature on and off the ice…and is tracking to becoming a full-time NHL starter.” Skinner has 9 wins in 18 games and started this season with 0.915 Sv%.
Skinner was a pending RFA at the end of the season and this three-year deal will take him to his first year as a UFA. It’s not ideal if Skinner continues to progress at the rate he has that he’ll be allowed to test the market at that time, but the Oilers’ window to win is now, and they can potentially move Campbell at that time, should they need to do so.
It shouldn’t be an issue that Skinner will make about half of what Campbell does over the next three seasons and could be the starter for all three years, but one never knows.
Next: Edmonton Oilers’ Quick Hits: Barrie, Draisaitl & McDavid
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 12 seconds ago
Avs Acquire Denis Malgin from Toronto in trade for Dryden Hunt
The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded Denis Malgin to Colorado for Dryden Hunt.
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 16 hours ago
Oilers Sign D Jason Demers to 1-Yr, 2-Way Contract
The Edmonton Oilers have signed Jason Demers. Will he help settle down a blue...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
William Nylander Could Be Too Costly for Maple Leafs to Re-Sign
William Nylander is having a career year and insiders believe he might be pricing...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 days ago
Oilers Interested in Trading For Blackhawks’ Sam Lafferty [Report]
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly showing interest in trading for Sam Lafferty of the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
McDavid Says NHL Must Clarify Rules After Debatable Offside Call
After allowing the St. Louis Blues to tie up the hockey game late in...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Would You Trade Oilers’ Top Four for the Maple Leafs’ Top Four?
Who has the better top four on offense: the Edmonton Oilers led by McDavid...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Bettman’s News on Salary Cap Changes Trade Plans For Teams
Gary Bettman prepared teams today when he said the salary cap may not jump...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Oilers Would Turn Down Puljujarvi-for-Karlsson Trade [Report]
It is being reported that interest from the Oilers in Erik Karlsson is exaggerated...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Senators’ Chabot Smashes Stick Into Teammate’s Face On Bench
Thomas Chabot accidentally slashed Travis Hamonic across the face with his stick while the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 weeks ago
Oilers Reportedly Kicking Trade Tires on Erik Karlsson
The Edmonton Oilers badly need a top-tier defenseman and one reports suggests they might...
Pingback: Avs Acquire Denis Malgin from Toronto in trade for Dryden Hunt