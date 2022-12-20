Four Takeaways from Oilers’ 4-3 OT Loss to Predators

The Nashville Predators went off script and took the lead several times in this 4-3 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers. Whereas the Oilers had owned the Predators on the season, last night the Oilers were playing catch up all night long.

But, in overtime, the first goal wins. That went to the Predators. The result was a rare Nashville win over Edmonton. For the Oilers, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two power-play goals and Jesse Puljujarvi put a shot on the net that should have been stopped. It wasn’t. Those were the Oilers goals.

For the Oilers, their losing streak runs to three straight. Connor McDavid had a quiet night with two assists; and, Jack Campbell was the reason the Oilers were able to steal a point with the regulation tie. His save percentage and goals-against average didn’t improve, but he made 30 saves. A couple of them were big ones.

Takeaway One: RNH Is Quietly Scoring Goals

With Evander Kane out with an injury, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ second line isn’t that productive. That said, RHN is a solid contributor on the power play. Last night he scored two with the man advantage. His first goal tied the game at 2-2. His second goal tied the games at 3-3.

RHN, Oilers

Nugent-Hopkins is having a career season. In 33 games, he’s scored 17 goals and added 21 assists (for 38 points). He’s never had a point-a-game season before, but he’s well on his way this season. In fact, without even a half-a-season gone, his 17 goals are his most he’s had since 2019-20. He’s only scored 20 goals or more four times in his career.

Takeaway Two: The Loss Wasn’t Jack Campbell’s Fault

There’s no way anyone can call the season that Jack Campbell’s having as successful. That said, he kept his team in the game last night and made enough key saves to allow the Oilers to hang in there for a single point. He had no chance on the overtime goal that happened after what looked to be a sloppy Oilers’ overtime line change. The Predators took advantage of whatever the miscue was.

Jack Campbell, Edmonton Oilers

As noted, Campbell’s statistics probably took a hit in this game as well, but he was the reason (in my opinion) that the team even picked up a point.

Takeaway Three: The Oilers Power Play Can’t Be Stopped

Perhaps one of the most consistent elements of the Oilers’ game – night-after-night – is the productivity of the team’s power-play unit. Last night the Oilers went two for three with the man advantage. It was the seventh game in a row where the team has scored on the power-play. In fact, in those seven games, the team has scored at least two power-play goals in six of them.

After the game, RNH sounded a bit discouraged when he said, “We want our 5-on-5 game to keep getting better and better, but at the same time, our power play needs to score goals in timely situations.”

He added, “I feel like we’ve been doing that as of late, but it should bleed into our 5-on-5 play, too.”

Takeaway Four: Oilers Point-Scoring Streaks Continue

Even with the loss, both Connor McDavid and Tyson Barrie kept their point-generating steaks going. Both McDavid and Barrie registered assists on Nugent-Hopkins’ second-period goal.

McDavid pushed his consecutive point-scoring steak to in 13 games. His best consecutive game streak was last season when he hit 17 games in a row. Barrie pushed his streak to seven games.

