Avs Acquire Denis Malgin from Toronto in trade for Dryden Hunt

The Colorado Avalanche and Toronto Maple Leafs completed a trade on Monday. The Avs have acquired Denis Malgin from Toronto in exchange for Dryden Hunt as per sources, including Peter Baugh of The Athletic. For Hunt, this is his third team this season.

TRADE: We’ve acquired forward Dryden Hunt from Colorado in exchange for forward Denis Malgin. #LeafsForever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 19, 2022

Hunt, 27, has registered 42 points (14 goals, 28 assists) in 193 career regular-season games over the course of six years in the NHL. He’s spent time with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers, and Colorado Avalanche. In 28 games between the Avalanche and Rangers this season, he has two goals and 15 penalty minutes.

As per the popular Twitter account @JFresh, “Malgin is a depth utility player who struggles to finish his chances.” He struggled to produce despite being placed in spots in the Maple Leafs’ lineup where he should have posted some level of production. Malgin was drafted by the Florida Panthers, was traded to Toronto, and went to Switzerland for two years before returning this year. He has four points in 24 games for the Leafs.

These two players are very similar in a lot of respects and this is a trade that can only be viewed as one where both teams likely felt the players need a change of scenery.

