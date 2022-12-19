Edmonton Oilers’ Quick Hits: Barrie, Draisaitl & McDavid

In this edition of Edmonton Oilers’ Quick Hits, I’ll take a look at some of the news emerging from the team. The team meets the Nashville Predators on Monday trying to get off a losing streak. The Oilers had a good run starting in late November and won six of the nine games they played from November 26 (when Jack Campbell got a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers) until December 9 (when Stuart Skinner beat the Minnesota Wild 5-2).
Since that time, however, the Oilers have been in a bit of a funk. The only team they’ve beaten in their last four games is the Predators (another Campbell win). They’re looking to continue that dominance in Music City on Monday night. At the same time, the team is looking to stop its losing streak at two games.
Quick Hit One: The Oilers Keep Dominating, But Losing
It’s tough when your team dominates but loses. The Oilers were ahead of the St. Louis Blues by two goals in the third period but lost in a shootout. Then they dominated the Anaheim Ducks by a shot total of 49-17 and lost 4-3 at home.
The team just needs to hold a lead, stop more pucks, and score a timely goal or two. They should be winning, but they’re not. Part of that is the goalie play.
Jack Campbell’s goals-against-average is 4.04 and he’s given up at least three goals in all of his last five starts on the road. In the meantime, Stuart Skinner isn’t doing much better lately. His goals-against-average is better at 2.83m but he let in four goals against the Ducks. It was his third loss in a row.
Quick Hit Two: Tyson Barrie Is on a Six-Game Assist Streak
Tyson Barrie is racking up power-play assists and now has registered an assist in six straight games. In fact, he’s had assists in seven of his last eight games played. The 31-year-old Barrie has a great skill set that fits the Oilers’ power play.
Barrie’s reputation is that he’s an offensive defenseman; and, in that respect, he gets sheltered minutes during five-on-five. However, he comes alive with the man advantage. He helps make the Oilers’ power play one of the NHL’s best. In 32 games this season, he’s scored four goals and added 21 assists (for 25 points). He also has a plus-6 rating on the season.
Quick Hit Three: McDavid and Draisaitl: What a Tandem
Leon Draisaitl added two assists to his season’s point total in the loss to the Ducks on Saturday. He’s now up to 21 goals and 33 assists (for 54 points) in 32 games played. That means that he has 50 games left on the season and he’s already halfway to 100 points. He’s the NHL’s second-highest point-getter on the season, next to teammate Connor McDavid.
Connor McDavid is absolutely on fire. He’s pushed his point-scoring streak to 12 games now; and, in those games, he’s averaging more than two points each game (with 27 points). No surprise, McDavid is having another statistically productive season. But there’s one difference.
It’s as if McDavid has decided he should simply start to score more goals – and he has. He’s now leading the NHL in goals with 28 goals and in points with 62 points. Given that he’s played only 32 games, it’s almost two points per game. He seems well on his way to 150 points on the season.
