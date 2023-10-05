Oilers Sign Brady Stonehouse to An Entry-Level Contract

In promising prospect news, the Edmonton Oilers have secured forward Brady Stonehouse, signing him to a three-year entry-level contract. Stonehouse, renowned for his goal-scoring prowess, showcased exceptional defensive skills in the previous OHL season, tallying an impressive 37 goals and 57 points in 68 games while playing for the Ottawa 67’s. Despite his remarkable performance, Stonehouse experienced disappointment after being passed over in the NHL draft on two occasions.
During his initial year in Ottawa, Stonehouse, at 17 years old, had a relatively subdued rookie season, notching 18 goals and 17 assists in 68 games. In the 2021-22 postseason, he contributed with a solitary goal in four games for the organization.
Stonehouse’s potential caught the attention of Hockey Canada, earning him an invitation to the summer meetings for the ’24 IIHF World Junior Championships. If selected, he could become a prominent prospect, making the Oilers’ decision to sign him a prudent move, ensuring they secure his talents before he garners significant interest.
Known for his relentless forechecking on offense, Stonehouse is poised to become a valuable asset in the Oilers’ lineup in the future. Currently, he continues his development at the OHL level, aiming to refine his skills before making the leap to the NHL over the next few seasons.
Bradon Maki, PR writer for the 67’s wrote, “I have never been around a more dedicated, hard-working player than Brady Stonehouse. The only member of the #67s to appear in every game since 2021, he has done everything the right way, and fought tooth and nail to earn this achievement. So happy for him. Well deserved.” “We are extremely excited that Brady has earned an NHL contract,” said 67’s General Manager James Boyd. “He has shown consistent development throughout his time in the Ontario Hockey League, and achieving this important career milestone is most deserved.”
