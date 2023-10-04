Campbell or Skinner: Open Competition For Starting Job with Oilers

Edmonton Oilers’ head coach, Jay Woodcroft, is keeping fans on the edge of their seats as he refrains from naming the starting goaltender for the team’s regular-season opener on October 11. Woodcroft described the situation as an “open competition” between Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell, emphasizing the need for both goalies in today’s two-goalie league.

“I don’t think that I have all the information to make that decision just yet,” he told the media Tuesday. “I’m not gonna lay out my process in making that decision. We’re realists and we understand that we need both goalies – it’s a two-goalie league now. We have 1A and 1B, and they’re going to sort out who’s who.” Woodcroft, in a recent media briefing, highlighted the challenge he faces in making the crucial decision. He expressed confidence in both players’ abilities. So far, in preseason, he’s got a reason to be optimistic.

Jack Campbell Stuart Skinner Oilers starter

Skinner, who emerged as a standout last season, is competing fiercely with Campbell, who aims to redefine his performance after a challenging 2022-23 campaign. Campbell, entering the second season of his substantial five-year, $25-million contract, has shown significant improvement during the preseason. Woodcroft praised Campbell’s focused approach and highlighted his calm demeanor on the ice, making crucial saves and showcasing his dedication to refining his skills. “I think (Campbell) went into the summer with a clear frame of mind on what he wanted to get better at,” Woodcroft said. “He appears to me to be very relaxed. He’s letting the game come to him, he’s made numerous great saves. He’s in a good headspace, he’s in a good physical space. … What a guy to be partnered up with.”

Does Skinner Get a Little Extra Love Based on Last Season?

Skinner, the rookie who earned the starting role last season, is no stranger to pressure. He not only proved his mettle during the regular season but also in the playoffs, where he faced a considerable challenge. There were times he struggled against Los Angeles and Vegas, but for a goaltender with such NHL inexperience, the Oilers couldn’t have asked for more.

Despite the competition, both goaltenders are determined to secure their spots, ensuring the Oilers are in a strong position for the upcoming season. Skinner might have the edge simply because of how well he played last year.

As the preseason games progress, fans eagerly anticipate Woodcroft’s decision, recognizing that the Oilers’ success hinges on the performance of both Skinner and Campbell. The stakes are high, and the team’s goaltending situation is undeniably one of the most exciting storylines to follow as the season approaches.

