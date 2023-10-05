Oilers’ Face Tough Choice with Raphael Lavoie and Waiver Risks

As the Edmonton Oilers inch closer to their opening night roster decisions, the fate of young prospect Raphael Lavoie has yet to be determined. The organization and the coaching staff faces a challenging choice: demote Lavoie and risk losing him to another team through waivers, or retain him and continue his development within the organization. Perhaps the biggest part of that decision isn’t whether he can help the team immediately, but if another team thinks he can help them.
Recent discussions among Oilers fans have centered on whether Lavoie, if placed on waivers, would indeed be claimed by another team. The Oilers’ faithful are understandably cautious, but considering the recent trend of players clearing waivers across the NHL, there are reasons to assume the Oilers would be safe. Players like Egor Sokolov and Jacob Bernard-Docker (of the Ottawa Senators), despite their promising stats and potential, went unclaimed, sparking debates among fans and analysts alike.
Jason Gregor, a prominent voice in the Oilers Nation, highlighted the uncertainty surrounding Lavoie’s fate. While some fans hold high hopes for the young forward, the opinions diverge when it comes to how other teams perceive him. Scouts from various teams shared conflicting views, with some believing he would be claimed, while others disagreed.
Clearly, this is a decision that will be made right at the wire.
Bigger Names With Better Production Have Cleared
Lavoie’s statistics are noteworthy, yet the final decision rests on how opposing teams value his potential. With one preseason game left and Lavoie still in contention, if he’s not destined to make the opening night roster, the Oilers’ management faces a challenging decision — keep him anyways so he’s not lost, or feel comfortable knowing the odds are low. Losing the player wouldn’t sit well with many of the Edmonton fans, even though the Oilers are in win-now mode and Lavoie hasn’t produced at the NHL level. Destined to play with the team or not, he’s a trade asset at the deadline.
As the Oilers prepare for the upcoming season, the Lavoie dilemma exemplifies the complexities of managing a promising prospect within the competitive landscape of the NHL. There’s a chance he clears, but there’s a chance he doesn’t. How comfortable are the Oilers in the former? And if not comfortable, is he sticking on this team because Edmonton believes he’s the best option on the roster?
Oilers fans anxiously await the team’s decision, hoping that Lavoie’s talent will find a home in Edmonton for the season ahead and that with the opportunity, he takes advantage making the need to consider waivers irrelevant.
