NHL Hall of Famer Almost Traded to Maple Leafs in 2007

A recent interview on First Up TSN 1050, featured a special guest, Chris Pronger, a legendary defenseman celebrated for his rugged and tenacious style of play, mentioning that he part of trade discussions between the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs. The proposed deal was being discussed just before he was ultimately traded to the Anaheim Ducks and the Ducks went on to win the Stanley Cup in 2007.

During the conversation about the Maple Leafs’ current defensive makeup, Pronger revealed a fascinating tidbit – the Edmonton Oilers had engaged in discussions with the Toronto Maple Leafs regarding a potential trade involving him. This revelation has sparked contemplation about the Maple Leafs’ decision-making back then and its repercussions on their subsequent seasons.

.@chrispronger on if the Leafs have a good enough blue line to win, how he almost became a Maple Leaf & the launch of JRNY whisky at the LCBOhttps://t.co/pquoojpcFj — First Up (@FirstUp1050) October 4, 2023

Intriguingly, Pronger’s recounting of past negotiations underscored the missed opportunity for the Maple Leafs. The Oilers had set conditions for a potential trade, which Toronto failed to meet, ultimately leading to Pronger’s move to Anaheim. Reflecting on this, it becomes evident that the Maple Leafs missed out on a game-changing player, one who could have potentially propelled them into the playoffs during that period.

While acknowledging the Maple Leafs’ possession of adept puck-moving defensemen, Pronger expressed reservations about their ability to endure the grueling NHL season and the intensity of playoff contests. He emphasized the necessity to have defensemen who can wear down the opposition. The Leafs don’t have that, and that could pose an issue, especially when they come up against another playoff team equipped with imposing and aggressive defensemen. According to Pronger, the Maple Leafs lack a vital element – the “sandpaper” and “grit” necessary to instill fear in the opposition.

What Will The Maple Leafs Do This Season?

Today, the Maple Leafs find themselves at a crossroads, confident in their ability to secure a playoff spot but in search of the missing piece to elevate them further. Pronger’s revelation serves as a poignant reminder of the critical nature of trade decisions and their lasting impact on a team’s fortunes. The Maple Leafs could have made that deal in 2007 and an argument can be made that it would have changed everything. Instead, they refused to match the Ducks’ offer and it cost them.

As the Leafs gear up for the new season, this episode from their past serves as a cautionary tale, emphasizing the importance of seizing opportunities to secure impactful players and fortify their roster for the challenges ahead. If the opportunity to move a player allows them to add a difference-maker on the blue line, will GM Brad Treliving pull the trigger?

