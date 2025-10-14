Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Ditch Experiment with Top Line, Promote Better Fit
Discover how the Oilers top line is changing with Andrew Mangiapane joining Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
The Edmonton Oilers are moving on from their early-season experiment on the top line, promoting Andrew Mangiapane to skate alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl ahead of Tuesday’s matchup against the New York Rangers.
Head coach Kris Knoblauch made the change after Trent Frederic struggled to find chemistry with the Oilers’ star duo in games against the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames. Knoblauch wanted a big body who could dig out pucks and work hard on the wall, but Frederic seems to lack the speed and skill to keep up with both stars, fitting better in a role where he can use his size and hit the opposition with other like-minded players.
In contrast, Mangiapane has been one of Edmonton’s most efficient forwards to start the year, scoring twice on just two shots through his first two games.
“It feels good to be out there,” Mangiapane said. “Hopefully, I can just continue with the success.”
The move gives the Oilers a more natural fit on their top line, rewarding Mangiapane’s strong two-way play and early offensive touch. He’s fast, he’s skilled, and he has a great shot. He’s also willing to go into the hard areas and puck retrieve, causing turnovers with his tenacious style.
He also marked his 500th career NHL game on Saturday — another milestone in what’s been a strong start to his Edmonton tenure.
Other Lineup Changes for the Oilers
Meanwhile, Jack Roslovic will make his Oilers debut on the second line as Knoblauch continues to fine-tune the team’s forward combinations.
Noah Philp will come out of the lineup, simply due to a lack of options, and not because of his play.
On the blue line, Troy Stecher will come in for the banged-up Alec Regula.
With Edmonton sitting 31st in 5-on-5 shooting percentage (4.26%), the hope is that Mangiapane’s scoring touch can spark a more consistent attack alongside the team’s elite playmakers.
