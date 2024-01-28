Canucks Open to Uncomfortable Trade If Impact Player Available

According to Jim Rutherford, the Vancouver Canucks are currently not actively seeking alterations to their existing roster or considering trading top prospects as the trade deadline approaches. However, Rutherford acknowledged the unpredictable nature of the market and conceded that they would respond to market demands. That could mean trading their first-round pick or moving a high-end prospect.

Related: Canucks Prioritize Top-Six Forward at Deadline: 5 Names in Mind

Rutherford emphasized the team’s hesitation to give up top assets, but openness to making substantial moves to acquire impactful players. He said:

“I don’t believe that we’re going to want to move any of our prospects that have not turned pro yet because it’s too early to project where they may go. But, you know, we may have to move a good prospect in, in certain deals to make them happen. It’s not something we want to do, but it’s certainly something that we discuss.”

Who could the Canucks be willing to part with ahead of the deadline?



President Jim Rutherford joined #Canucks Central with @danriccio_ and @SatiarShah to discuss that, Elias Pettersson, and more. — Sportsnet 650 (@Sportsnet650) January 20, 2024

The Canucks are one of the top teams in the NHL. Tied with the Boston Bruins with 71 points, they are having an incredible season under new coach Rick Tocchet and the organization is likely to push all in, especially with it looking like this could be their year and with Elias Pettersson still on the fence about signing a long-term extension. Winning while he’s undecided or could potentially leave is important.

What Defines an Impact Player for the Canucks?

Speculation is that the team might be looking for a top-six forward. Jake Guentzel‘s name has been linked in speculative talks. Elias Lindholm would certainly also be an interesting target. He’s been attached to a few teams in rumors.

Canucks Continue to Search Market For More Trades

There was also some talk earlier this season that the Canucks were interested in Chris Tanev of the Calgary Flames. Former Flame and now Montreal Canadien, Sean Monahan might be a target too. He’s emerging as a trade target for a few teams and might not require as much in return.

Next: Oilers Send Dylan Holloway to AHL Over All-Star Break