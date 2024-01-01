Will the Oilers Pursue John Gibson After Lighting Him Up?

Following their commanding 7-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, the Edmonton Oilers got a much closer look at a potential trade target in goaltender John Gibson. Gibson’s name has been swirling in trade rumors, and the Ducks might be open to parting ways with him. The Oilers, in need of goaltending reinforcements with Jack Campbell unavailable, are weighing the pros and cons of pursuing Gibson.

But, if Gibson is actually available, how much does a performance like Sunday night weigh into the Oilers’ considerations of him as a possible acquisition? Does one game make that much of a difference?

The Positives of Gibson to the Oilers:

One major positive is Gibson’s potential impact on the Oilers’ goaltending situation. Despite the 7-2 loss, Gibson showcased his ability to make crucial saves, and his overall performance this season has been commendable, boasting a .904 save percentage (counting the seven goals he let in). The Oilers, grappling with subpar goaltending all season, see an opportunity to shore up their last line of defense.

Gibson’s career, once showing signs of decline, could be rejuvenated by joining a competitive team like the Oilers. Playing behind a struggling defense in Anaheim may have contributed to his recent statistical dip. Joining the Oilers, a team with a strong roster and dominant possession numbers, could provide the necessary support for Gibson to regain his prime form.

Financially, the Oilers don’t have much flexibility to make the deal work, but the Ducks do. If Anaheim is willing to potentially take contracts back to balance the salary cap impact, a move that could benefit both teams. Edmonton would likely be open to giving up their first-rounder for a goalie who is locked into a contract.

The Negatives of Gibson to the Oilers:

However, the major stumbling block in acquiring Gibson lies in said contract. With three full seasons remaining at $6.4 million per year against the salary cap, it poses a significant financial challenge for the Oilers. While creative solutions might exist, the hefty contract demands careful consideration.

Edmonton has some big names coming up that they need to leave money open for. And, if they can’t get Jack Campbell off of the books, Gibson’s salary is problematic.

The Ducks, reportedly willing to entertain a trade, might be hesitant due to the difficulty of moving Gibson’s contract. The return needs to be high, especially if they retain salary in a trade. The remaining years and money on the deal present a potential roadblock, making it challenging for a netminder whose numbers have faced recent inconsistency.

Does John Gibson Even Want to Be Traded?

The dilemma for Gibson and the Ducks revolves around whether the goalie wants to be traded and if the team is willing to part with him. While Gibson remains a solid goaltender, the financial aspect could hinder any potential move, especially if Anaheim is reluctant to absorb part of the salary.

While the prospect of acquiring Gibson offers tantalizing benefits for the Oilers, the financial and contractual complexities create a delicate balancing act that both teams must navigate. The positives of bolstering their goaltending must be weighed against the challenges posed by Gibson’s remaining years.

