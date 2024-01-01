Edmonton Oilers End 2023 with Dominant 7-2 Win Over the Ducks

The Edmonton Oilers bid farewell to 2023 with a spectacular performance on New Year’s Eve, clinching a 7-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks. The Oilers’ winning streak extended to five games, all achieved on the road, marking them as the first team in the NHL this season with multiple winning streaks of five or more games.
The line of Ryan McLeod, Leon Draisaitl, and Warren Foegele orchestrated an offensive masterpiece, contributing significantly to the team’s success. They were the story of the evening. Foegele, in particular, had a career-best performance with five points (2-3-5), while Draisaitl notched 1-2-3 and McLeod contributed 1-1-2. The Oilers’ offensive onslaught didn’t stop there. It was further bolstered by goals from Evander Kane, Zach Hyman, and Brett Kulak.
The moved the Oilers up the standings in the Western Conference. They jumped from 12th to 9th with the two points and still have at least one game in hand on everyone above them except the Los Angeles Kings. They now boast a 13-3-0 record in their last 16 games dating back to November 24th, the winningest record in the NHL.
It Was a Solid Effort From the Oilers to Close Out The Year
Coach Kris Knoblauch acknowledged the high-event nature of the game, praising the team’s offensive capabilities and goaltender Calvin Pickard’s key saves, preventing almost certain goals. Connor McDavid was buzzing and Connor Brown looked solid, even though he still hasn’t posted a goal.
Speaking about the line’s chemistry, Foegele emphasized effective communication and the privilege of playing alongside a player of Draisaitl’s caliber. Both he and McLeod have found their stride and the Oilers a potent second line.
Pickard also played solid, stopping 28 of 30 shots.
With the Oilers firing on all cylinders and concluding the year on a high note, they set a formidable tone as they aim for continued success as they move into 2024. The team’s ability to secure victories both on the road and at home positions has them back on track. That said, they know there is still work to do.
