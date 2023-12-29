Oilers Big Plans for Jack Campbell Likely On Hold Until Offseason

With little prospect of him getting back the starting job for the Bakersfield Condors, and no plans to bring him back to Edmonton, what happens with Jack Campbell? The Oilers goaltender is likely in a state of uncertainty as his recent struggles in the American Hockey League (AHL) have raised questions about his future with the team. Now, whatever the Oilers decide to do with him, it might have to wait until the offseason.
With prospect Olivier Rodrigue taking over the starting role in Bakersfield, Oilers insider Mark Spector hinted at a potential move by general manager Ken Holland after the 2023-24 season. This move would finally solve the Jack Campbell problem and get his contract off of the books. That said, it will take assets– assets the Oilers need now.
Spector, in his latest mailbag on Sportsnet, indicated that the Oilers are likely to part ways with Campbell in the upcoming summer. However, he emphasized that GM Ken Holland may currently prefer to allocate towards acquisitions for a playoff run in 2024. In other words, moving a first-rounder to dump Campbell isn’t worth it when that first-rounder could be used to acquire an important deadline piece.
Is Jack Campbell Done in Edmonton? Or Is That On Hold Too?
Despite a challenging season for Campbell, Spector said, “Anything is possible, but I see them parting with Campbell this summer. That acquisition has been an unmitigated disaster.” It’s not clear how or when an opportunity to rejoin the Oilers will come unless the team calls up Rodrigue from the AHL. That is certainly possible given that the Oilers might like to find out what they’ve got in the player.
Campbell was assigned to the AHL with the intention of regaining confidence. That didn’t happen. His struggles persisted, allowing at least four goals in six of his 10 starts with the Bakersfield Condors. Now, the move seems to be to say goodbye. That’s not so easy given that no other teams wants his contract.
Spector hinted at the necessity of sweeteners, potentially including players like Philip Broberg, to facilitate Campbell’s exit via trade. Alternatively, the Oilers could explore buying out Campbell’s contract. Conducting this business in the summer makes sense if the Oilers can manage to handle his contract until then.
Next: Insider Calls Oilers Ideal Buyer for Elite Winger Pre-Trade Deadline
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 10 mins ago
Elias Pettersson to Blackhawks Rumor Deemed Unlikely at Best
A wild rumor surfaced this week that Elias Pettersson might be looking to jump...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Oilers Big Plans for Jack Campbell Likely On Hold Until Offseason
The Edmonton Oilers plans to move Jack Campbell will likely be placed on hold...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Insider Calls Oilers Ideal Buyer for Elite Winger Pre-Trade Deadline
Per Chris Johnston, the Edmonton Oilers are an ideal buyer for an elite winger...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 19 hours ago
Insider Says “Look Under the Hood” of Oilers to See Contenders
One insider says the Edmonton Oilers are contenders to come out of the West...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 20 hours ago
Insider Says Connor Bedard a Magnet for NHL Stars to Blackhawks
There is no doubt in the coming years that Connor Bedard will be a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
New-Look Oilers Aim to Respond After Embarrassing Defeat to Sharks
A much more on-point Edmonton Oilers team aim to respond after last losing to...
-
Wayne Gretzky Talks Biggest Regret After Being Traded By Oilers
Wayne Gretzky talked about the one thing he hated most and his biggest regret...
-
Former Oilers Goalie Nikolai Khabibulin, 50, Comes Out of Retirement
Former NHL goalie Nikolai Khabibulin has decided to dust off his skates and make...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Canadiens Consider David Savard Trade Amid Defensive Reshuffle
In a strategic move, the Montreal Canadiens are considering a crucial decision regarding a...
-
Journalist Suggests OiIers Consider Return of Former Forward
The Edmonton Oilers may be looking for another Sam Gagner to return to the...
Pingback: Oilers Big Plans for Jack Campbell Likely On Hold Until Offseason Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey