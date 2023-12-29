Oilers Big Plans for Jack Campbell Likely On Hold Until Offseason

With little prospect of him getting back the starting job for the Bakersfield Condors, and no plans to bring him back to Edmonton, what happens with Jack Campbell? The Oilers goaltender is likely in a state of uncertainty as his recent struggles in the American Hockey League (AHL) have raised questions about his future with the team. Now, whatever the Oilers decide to do with him, it might have to wait until the offseason.

With prospect Olivier Rodrigue taking over the starting role in Bakersfield, Oilers insider Mark Spector hinted at a potential move by general manager Ken Holland after the 2023-24 season. This move would finally solve the Jack Campbell problem and get his contract off of the books. That said, it will take assets– assets the Oilers need now.

Jack Campbell Edmonton Oilers goaltender

Spector, in his latest mailbag on Sportsnet, indicated that the Oilers are likely to part ways with Campbell in the upcoming summer. However, he emphasized that GM Ken Holland may currently prefer to allocate towards acquisitions for a playoff run in 2024. In other words, moving a first-rounder to dump Campbell isn’t worth it when that first-rounder could be used to acquire an important deadline piece.

Is Jack Campbell Done in Edmonton? Or Is That On Hold Too?

Despite a challenging season for Campbell, Spector said, “Anything is possible, but I see them parting with Campbell this summer. That acquisition has been an unmitigated disaster.” It’s not clear how or when an opportunity to rejoin the Oilers will come unless the team calls up Rodrigue from the AHL. That is certainly possible given that the Oilers might like to find out what they’ve got in the player.

Campbell was assigned to the AHL with the intention of regaining confidence. That didn’t happen. His struggles persisted, allowing at least four goals in six of his 10 starts with the Bakersfield Condors. Now, the move seems to be to say goodbye. That’s not so easy given that no other teams wants his contract.

Spector hinted at the necessity of sweeteners, potentially including players like Philip Broberg, to facilitate Campbell’s exit via trade. Alternatively, the Oilers could explore buying out Campbell’s contract. Conducting this business in the summer makes sense if the Oilers can manage to handle his contract until then.

