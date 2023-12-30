Oilers Recall Raphael Lavoie, Send Gleason to AHL

Ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Kings, the Edmonton Oilers have executed a pair of roster moves. The team, via a Twitter announcement, revealed the recall of forward Raphael Lavoie from AHL Bakersfield, while concurrently assigning defenseman Ben Gleason to the Condors.

???? #Oilers roster moves ????



????Forward Raphael Lavoie has been recalled from the @Condors on an emergency basis.

????Defenceman Ben Gleason has been loaned to Bakersfield. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/3R7sUoTeC4 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 30, 2023

Lavoie has been playing well in the AHL. In 19 games, he’s posted 10 goals and 14 points. He played six games for the Oilers earlier in the season, being kept off the scoresheet. Lavoie aimed to secure a spot on the final roster during training camp. Despite his efforts, the 23-year-old was waived and subsequently sent to Bakersfield after clearing waivers. But, he’s getting another look as the Oilers are on a roll, but potentially looking to make a move to solidify their goaltending and are still without Sam Gagner in the lineup.

Don’t Expect Lavoie To Stick With the Oilers Long

Notably, if Lavoie features in four more games with the Oilers, he will be subject to waivers once again. Lavoie is likely to go back down when Dylan Holloway is ready to play for the Oilers. Holloway is on the road trip through California, but not yet in the lineup. It’s not clear if Lavoie will be included in the lineup for the Saturday night matchup against the LA Kings.

On the defensive front, Ben Gleason, having cleared waivers during training camp, spent the initial two months of the season with the Condors, amassing nine points in 14 games. Despite a successful recall three weeks ago, the 25-year-old has remained a healthy scratch in subsequent games. The decision to assign Gleason to the Condors provides him an opportunity to actively contribute on the ice. Currently in the first season of a two-year deal, Gleason, acquired from Dallas in free agency, will see his contract convert to a one-way agreement next season.

Next: Oilers Big Plans for Jack Campbell Likely On Hold Until Offseason