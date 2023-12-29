Insider Calls Oilers Ideal Buyer for Elite Winger Pre-Trade Deadline

If you believe TSN and The Athletic insider Chris Johnston, the Edmonton Oilers emerge as a potential destination if the Pittsburgh Penguins decide to part ways with forward Jake Guentzel. The Oilers, likely to explore options to solidify their top-six forward lineup, could find the ideal match in Guentzel, especially if the ongoing experiment with Ryan McLeod doesn’t yield the desired results.
In a recent article on The Athletic, trade deadline matchmakers Johnston and fellow insider Pierre LeBrun delved into potential scenarios. Johnston pointed to the Oilers as the perfect fit for Guentzel, envisioning an elite-level upgrade for a team already boasting an array of top-tier forwards. Guentzel’s ability to contribute as a natural shoot-first winger makes him an intriguing prospect, and he could seamlessly complement the offensive prowess of Leon Draisaitl.
Johnston wrote, “no buyer makes more sense than Edmonton. This would be an elite-level upgrade to a team already spilling over with elite forwards…”
A Couple of Hurdles Exist in a Guentzel to Oilers Trade
The feasibility of such a trade hinges on the Penguins’ willingness to move Guentzel. There is no guarantee they are prepared to do so yet. If they do, it will be because the two sides have reached a snag in contract extension negotiations and the Penguins appear out of a position in the playoff race. Fron there, the asking price will be high and the Oilers don’t have cap space to add. The Penguins would certainly have to retain 50% of the salary, meaning a first-round pick is the absolute minimum going back. It would likely be a lot more considering the retention and Guentzel’s production.
Finally, the Oilers would have to be willing to give up numerous assets for what will inevitably be a rental. The chances that they can re-sign Guentzel are extremely low. GM Ken Holland would have to unequivocally know that McLeod or another winger is that much less productive than Guentzel would be.
As the trade deadline approaches, it will be intriguing to see if Johnston’s suggestion comes anywhere close to be something discussed. Edmonton is poised for strategic moves and potentially adding a dynamic force like Guentzel would dramatically elevate their playoff prospects.
December 29, 2023 at 11:11 am
Sure. An elite winger that Dubas is going to hold back 50% on for what, a first-round pick from a contending team? Maybe if you include Draisaitl in the deal. Also, what about Edmonton needing, ya know, reliable goaltending?
