NHL Trade News
Maple Leafs Land Matias Maccelli in Surprise Trade with Mammoth
The Toronto Maple Leafs add 24-year-old winger Matias Maccelli in a surprising trade with the Utah Mammoth ahead of NHL free agency.
The Toronto Maple Leafs made a surprising move on Monday, acquiring 24-year-old winger Matias Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth. The return is a conditional third-round selection in 2027. As per Frank Seravalli, the condition on the trade is that the pick can become a 2029 2nd Round Pick if Maccelli scores 51 or more points in 2025-26 and Toronto qualifies for the playoffs.
Coming off a strong 2023-24 NHL campaign where he tallied 17 goals and 40 assists, Maccelli had a down year in 2024-25, with just eight goals and 18 points in 55 games. He’s got a substantial upside, and the Leafs seem to be hoping he rebounds with a more skilled set of forwards surrounding him.
TRADE: We’ve acquired Matias Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for a conditional third-round selection in 2027 pic.twitter.com/2Q23ThZL87— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 30, 2025
The cost was not high, and Toronto adds much-needed depth after signing John Tavares and Matthew Knies. They are likely to lose Mitch Marner in free agency on Tuesday. Fans will see this as a buy-low, high-reward gamble for the Leafs. He has one year remaining on his contract at $3.425 million before becoming an RFA at the end of the season.
The trade comes as a shock given Utah’s aggressive approach this offseason. They are reportedly looking to make a splash and could pitch some bigger-name free agents, including Marner. Maccelli’s departure removes a younger piece of their potential core.
The return is surprising, suggesting Utah doesn’t see Maccelli as part of their long-term plans and was looking to move on from his deal.
The Edmonton Oilers are also linked to trade talks involving the forward, but the cap hit was a bit more challenging for the Oilers to swallow.
Next: Familiar Face Among Teams with Free Agency Interest in Brad Marchand
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 58 minutes ago
Familiar Face Among Teams with Free Agency Interest in Brad Marchand
Brad Marchand’s free agency future remains uncertain as multiple teams prepare offers, with whispers...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Thatcher Demko Re-Signing with the Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks and goaltender Thatcher Demko have come to terms on an agreement...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Golden Knights Flip the Script—and the Bird—on Maple Leafs
The Golden Knights didn’t just trade Nic Hague—they sent a message to the Maple...
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Matthew Knies Signs 6-Yr Deal with Maple Leafs
Matthew Knies signs a six-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs, Golden Knights Talking Sign-and-Trade for Mitch Marner
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights are reportedly talking about a sign-and-trade...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
Ex-NHLer Backtracks on “Baseless” Sidney Crosby Trade Rumor
A former NHL player and host started a fake Sidney Crosby trade rumor that...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Canadiens Trade Talks for Jordan Kyrou Intensifying
The Canadiens are reportedly in deep trade talks with the Blues involving Jordan Kyrou,...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 3 days ago
Avalanche Trade Coyle, Wood to Blue Jackets for Brindley & Picks
The Colorado Avalanche have traded Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood to the Columbus Blue...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 days ago
Noah Dobson Traded to Canadiens, Signs Massive Extension
The Montreal Canadiens have acquired Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders. Dobson has...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
John Tavares Signs a 4-Yr Extension with Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs ink John Tavares to a four-year extension worth $4.38 million...