Oilers Goalie Skinner Details Off-Season Weight Change, Trade Talk Pressure

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner showed up to camp at least 15 pounds lighter, and it’s a big storyline as the season gets underway. He knows the pressure that comes with his position as a goaltender on a Stanley Cup contender, and he wanted to give himself every opportunity to play well, possibly make Team Canada’s Olympic roster, and earn a new contract.

The 25-year-old addressed the outside noise surrounding his role in Edmonton, making it clear he understands the scrutiny but remains focused on winning.

“Everyone’s got an opinion,” Skinner said. “But in this city, winning is the top priority, and that’s what I’m committed to.” He gets that the fans want a Stanley Cup, and his job is to help deliver one.

Then, speaking on the 32 Thoughts podcast, Skinner noted that one of the toughest jobs he has is just being a person and battling the ups and downs that come with being great one day, then being average or less-than the next.

How Did Skinner Lose All the Weight?

Skinner revealed he spent much of the summer working on both his game and his body, including a month-and-a-half stretch cutting out sugar to improve his health and longevity. “It wasn’t easy, but it was a commitment I wanted to make to myself,” he explained, noting the goal was to help his joints and prepare for a longer career.

Oilers’ Stuart Skinner lost 15 pounds by cutting out sugar

He said he spent an entire month over the summer eliminating sugar from his diet. His cheat was ice cream, but he notes that he hasn’t had it in a long time. Outside of the odd snack at night, he still remains committed to no sugar regularly.

The goaltender also spoke about his struggles with being on a team, but also being on an island. He described being an NHL goaltender as a tough challenge and a rewarding one. It’s “the loneliest position” in hockey, but when you solve whatever issue you’re facing, it’s a great feeling to overcome something.

He admitted that it’s hard to play in key games, and then a couple of bad decisions or tough bounces mean you’re sitting. He still believes in himself, however, and thinks he’s heading in the right direction.

“You’ve got to show up the same way every day,” Skinner said. “It’s not about what anyone else thinks—it’s about playing your game and sticking to what you know.”

He noted, “Every day is another opportunity to learn and grow, whether that’s mental, emotional, or physical. I definitely believe in myself.”

