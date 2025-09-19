Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl Seemingly Confirms Worrisome McDavid Rumor
Leon Draisaitl addresses the Draisaitl McDavid rumor, clarifying the connection between his contract and McDavid’s future.
Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl addressed a lingering question for fans: Did his eight-year deal hinge on Connor McDavid staying in Edmonton? Speaking on the 32 Thoughts podcast, Draisaitl didn’t deny the assumption.
“I don’t know if you’re wrong to think that,” he said when asked if his contract was tied to McDavid’s future. He elaborated on the delay in McDavid’s extension, suggesting the Oilers captain may simply be in no rush. “Maybe Connor doesn’t care about people (the outside noise)… there’s always this thought that he doesn’t want to interrupt anything, but he’s not interrupting anything,” Draisaitl noted.
Many analysts believed Draisaitl signed long-term under the expectation that McDavid would re-sign. However, his comments hint that the superstar’s decision may not have been a factor. That’s not ideal, if true, because it removes one of the big leverage points for the Oilers. More than a few insiders and analysts assumed that McDavid would never leave his wingman and best friend. While the assumption is that McDavid will still sign, Draisaitl seems to be suggesting that their relationship isn’t as much of a factor as some are making it out to be.
Do Draisaitl and McDavid Talk About Their Future with the Oilers?
Many also assume that these two talk a lot behind the scenes about winning the Cup in Edmonton together and that maybe Draisaitl is working on McDavid, trying to get him to extend. At least part of that isn’t accurate.
“I don’t talk to him all the time about his deal,” Draisaitl said. “I give him space, I give them their time.” He added that he’ll be very happy when the contract is finalized and expects it will happen sooner rather than later.
At the end of the day, Draisaitl said of McDavid’s process, they’re “negotiating whatever they’re negotiating.” Does that mean he’s worried his best friend will leave? It doesn’t sound like he is. Draisaitl seemed confident this would all get figured out. Is he counting on his friendship with McDavid being the thing that keeps the captain in Edmonton? Draisaitl didn’t tease that theory was baseless, but the suggestion was that it’s less of a factor than people made it out to be.
As for where McDavid is at with his decision, he offered an update on his contract negotiations and said that he doesn’t have anything new to report. He is very excited just to get camp going with his teammates.
Next: Oilers Goalie Skinner Details Off-Season Weight Change, Trade Talk Pressure
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 seconds ago
Leon Draisaitl Seemingly Confirms Worrisome McDavid Rumor
Leon Draisaitl addresses the Draisaitl McDavid rumor, clarifying the connection between his contract and...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 hours ago
Goaltender Out Permanently for the Chicago Blackhawks
Discover how Arvid Soderblom has stepped up as the backup goaltender for the Chicago...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Friends Splitting?: Draisaitl Candid About Tying His Future to McDavid’s
What does Draisaitl and McDavid's strong friendship mean for their contracts? Draisaitl talked about...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 1 day ago
Sam Rinzel: A Diamond in the Blackhawks’ System
Learn about Sam Rinzel and his promising future with the Blackhawks after impressing in...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Bowman Lays Out Oilers’ Blueprint for 2025-26 Season
Understand the Stan Bowman plan for the Oilers' upcoming season and how they plan...
-
Senators and Alex Formenton Parting Ways, Staios Looking for Trade
Ottawa Senators confirm Alex Formenton will not return, seeking a fresh start after discussions...
-
Caught in the Middle: Quinn Hughes News, Canucks “Open for Business”
Rutherford addresses concerns about Quinn Hughes and his future with the Canucks. The Canucks...
-
BREAKING: Connor Ingram to Be Placed on Waivers, Goalie Moving On
Connor Ingram's future with the Utah Mammoth is uncertain as he will not attend...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Confirm They Aren’t Considering Carter Hart
Find out why the Oilers are not pursuing Carter Hart. Discover the team's preference...
-
Mark Giordano to Join Maple Leafs Organization, Likely Retired From NHL
Mark Giordano is set to retire and join the Giordano Leafs organization in an...