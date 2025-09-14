Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Look to Fill Zach Hyman’s Void as Season Approaches
With Zach Hyman’s injury, examine possible Hyman replacements for the Oilers as they prepare for the upcoming season.
As the Edmonton Oilers skate, rookies try to show well in games, and training camps begin, there’s a question mark next to Zach Hyman‘s name. He’s projected to be a big part of the 2025-26 season, but uncertainty remains over whether he will be ready for the opener. That means the Oilers need to find someone to fill the void in the opening weeks.
Hyman is recovering from a dislocated wrist suffered during the Western Conference Final. He says things are going well, but he’s not certain he’ll be ready for game one. Does the team have the depth they need, or do they have another winger capable of doing anything close to what Hyman can?
Having moved on from Corey Perry, Connor Brown, Evander Kane, Jeff Skinner, and Viktor Arvidsson, the Oilers are calling upon two rookies in Ike Howard and Matt Savoie, along with a former 35-goal winger in Andrew Mangiapane. That means 63 goals during the regular season are gone, with a total of 14 goals in the NHL between the three incoming forwards.
Mangiapane, 29, will likely see top-six minutes next to Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl, and he’s the early bet to take a bigger role. His two most recent seasons have included a serious dip in scoring. The Oilers are betting there’s more of his game as a member of the Calgary Flames still in him.
What About the Oilers Rookies?
Beyond Mangiapane, the Oilers are counting on younger players to step up.
Ike Howard, the reigning Hobey Baker Award winner, is coming out of Boston College and was acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He could see the early top-six minutes.
Matt Savoie, who impressed in the AHL last season and appeared in four NHL games, is expected to earn a middle-six role. He’s scored two goals in the rookie games already. He feels confident and wants to take the next step.
The Oilers are looking for one of these three players to see an opportunity and run with it. Their games aren’t identical to Hyman’s, but their speed and scoring skill could help produce points Hyman leaves off the ice while he’s away.
