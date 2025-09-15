Buffalo Sabres
Sabres’ Georgiev Signing Raises Questions About Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s Health
Uncover the details surrounding Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen health and how it is affecting the Sabres’ roster decisions this season.
The Buffalo Sabres’ decision to sign Alexandar Georgiev over the weekend has sparked curiosity across the NHL — not just because of the timing, but because of the circumstances around Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.
On 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Elliotte Friedman credited Matthew Fairburn for reporting that Luukkonen is dealing with an injury issue. While details remain unclear, Friedman stressed that the Sabres themselves may not fully know the extent of the problem. “From what I’m hearing, the Sabres just don’t know yet,” Friedman said. “It’s still uncertain. It doesn’t necessarily mean terrible, but they wanted to make sure.”
What raised eyebrows was Georgiev’s contract value. Instead of signing a professional tryout, the 28-year-old goaltender agreed to a deal worth $825,000 — slightly higher than the NHL minimum. According to Friedman, that signals Buffalo was determined to secure him. “When someone out of nowhere gets a contract like that — a little bit higher than the minimum — it’s because the organization says we have to make sure we get this guy,” Friedman explained.
The Sabres’ urgency may suggest concern over Luukkonen’s availability heading into training camp. Whether the Finnish netminder is on the ice early will be closely watched. Friedman speculated that Luukkonen may have been dealing with something minor he thought would clear up, but worsened as skating resumed in North America. Another possibility is that he sustained a new injury recently.
For now, Buffalo fans are left waiting. Georgiev provides experienced depth, but if Luukkonen’s uncertainty lingers, the Sabres’ goaltending picture could become one of the team’s biggest early-season storylines.
Next: Alex Tuch Extension Talks Hit a Snag as Sabres Prepare for Camp
