Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Begin Talks to Keep Jake Walman, But Contract Hits Delay
Reports are that a Jake Walman extension with the Oilers is being worked on. Is a new contract coming soon?
The Edmonton Oilers have started discussions with defenceman Jake Walman regarding a potential contract extension, though sources indicate a deal may not be completed in the immediate future. The timing appears to be tied to the ongoing contract situation of captain Connor McDavid.
Mark Spector of Sportsnet reported that Walman’s agent, Wade Arnott, met with Oilers management last Friday to discuss terms. Things are moving along and it sounds like a deal is close. However, all sides are going to wait to make it official or announce a deal until after the McDavid extension is public news.
Walman, 29, is in the final year of his three-year, $10.2 million contract and will be eligible for unrestricted free agency on July 1, 2026.
Added at last season’s deadline in a deal with San Jose, Walman became a key contributor on Edmonton’s blue line. He was called upon to play big minutes when Mattias Ekholm was injured in the playoffs, and he stepped in a significant way.
Early speculation is that the Oilers and Walman were looking at a new deal between six and eight years, giving the defenseman some contract security he’s never had over his career in the NHL. The Oilers, meanwhile, were looking at the term to keep his cap hit manageable.
Walman’s extension discussions appear to be going well, and there should be no hurdles between the two sides. The timing of the announcement simply changes based on when the McDavid extension is made official. All players, including Walman and Ekholm, knew that McDavid likely comes first and they’re deals will happen quickly thereafter.
