Alex Tuch Extension Talks Hit a Snag as Sabres Prepare for Camp

The Buffalo Sabres and power forward Alex Tuch remain in preliminary discussions regarding a long-term contract extension, but things have taken a potentially interesting turn. When it was being reported in early September that a deal might be close, sources now indicate that no agreement is imminent.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports that “nothing is close right now” between the Sabres and Tuch, who is entering the final year of his current deal. The organization is eager to lock him up; however, the details—including term and salary—have yet to be finalized.

Just a week ago, optimism surfaced when reports suggested Tuch was nearing a long-term extension, with journalist Chris DeDominicis noting the deal could cross the finish line soon. Then it was revealed by Sabres Noise that negotiations may be strategically delayed until training camp begins and all parties are in Buffalo.

Tuch is a big piece of the Sabres’ offense, and the team paid heavily to acquire him. He was added in the trade that sent Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights. Tuch has developed into Buffalo’s second-best forward behind Tage Thompson and was recently named to the Team USA Olympic orientation roster.

Over the past four seasons, he has recorded multiple 35-goal campaigns and consistently posted at least 30 assists in each of the last three years. He will be earning a substantial amount, which could be part of the reason for the delay in completing this deal. The only reason Tuch’s name hasn’t popped up more in discussions is because he’s becoming a free agent in the same summer that Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, Kirill Kaprizov, and other huge names are hitting the market.

He will earn substantially more than his current $4.75 million salary.

The Sabres Need to Get This Tuch Deal Done

Securing Tuch long-term would be a big deal for the Sabres as an organization, one that is committed to competing and retaining top talent. While some analysts caution that the later years of a max-term deal could see a decline in production, rising salary caps and Buffalo’s potential playoff success could offset those concerns.

While it’s not making front-page news, in Buffalo, Tuch’s contract situation remains a major storyline.

