Oilers Linked to Penguins Scorer, But Trade Hits Serious Hurdles

Speculation is swirling around Pittsburgh Penguins winger Bryan Rust, and the Edmonton Oilers are the latest team to be linked to the veteran forward. According to the Edmonton Journal’s Jim Matheson, the Oilers are indeed interested in acquiring Rust, though the trade would be complicated.

Rust, 33, carries a $5.125 million cap hit through the 2026-27 season and has no trade protection, making him eligible to be dealt anywhere. That flexibility has sparked league-wide interest, including in Edmonton, where the Oilers continue their search for a top-six upgrade. The Oilers’ issue is money. They really don’t have any to spend, not without moving out other salary first.

NHL insider David Pagnotta noted, “They are looking for another Top 6 guy.” He added, “But how the hell they pull it off with their dollars — they’re $300,000 within the cap.” There’s also the not-so-small matter of what the Penguins want in return. Here’s a clue… it’s not Edmonton’s extra bodies.

For Now, There’s Nothing There With Oilers and Penguins

While the Penguins are reportedly open to moving players like Rust and Rickard Rakell, the price remains high. That’s a major hurdle for Edmonton, which lacks the prospect depth and cap space other teams can offer. As Bob Stauffer mentioned on Oilers Now, there’s currently “nothing pending,” although things could change closer to the October deadline.

Kyle Dubas Penguins trade rumors

Even if Rust continues to score and does become available later in the season, it’s far from certain the Oilers could offer more than other teams. Even if the ask is a first-round pick, Edmonton’s could be the lower of the two draft choices.

Kyle Dubas will have options, as the number of teams that will show interest could be staggering.

Edmonton may be better off waiting for the Penguins to either struggle or Rust to go on a cold streak. Strike then. Should neither happen, he might be a player that, while a solid fit, doesn’t make sense logistically for the Oilers.

For now, Rust-to-Edmonton remains a long shot — intriguing on paper, but unlikely in reality.

