NHL News
Canucks Continue Talks with Jack Roslovic, His Ask Poses Problems
The Vancouver Canucks are interested in Jack Roslovic, but his ask might be too steep to get anything done.
A team that has gone through several changes already this summer, the Vancouver Canucks remain active, currently engaged in discussions with unrestricted free agent forward Jack Roslovic. According to reports from Rick Dhaliwal and Cam Robinson, the organization has spoken to Roslovic on several occasions and are still interested in potentially signing him to a free agency deal.
Roslovic posted 39 points in 81 games for the Carolina Hurricanes in 2024-25. He is reportedly seeking a two- or three-year deal worth just over $3 million annually.
Roslovic could be a solid middle-six contributor for an NHL team, but there is some concern over whether he’s a needle mover. He could be a solution for Canucks who need a true third-line center, but some wonder if he’s the best place to be using the little cap flexibility Vancouver has. A Roslovic signing would take up much of the $3.2 million available to add to the roster.
Dhaliwal added, “Not sure where this goes but the Canucks continue to talk with UFA Jack Roslovic’s camp.”
Can the Canucks Work the Math Out on Roslovic?
At this stage of free agency, it’s about finding value in overlooked talent. Roslovic likely won’t be a dynamic top producer, but he has value. The question is if Vancouver can make the math work. He could provide reliable depth scoring, but is that where the money should go?
Some believe the Canucks would be better served by taking a bigger swing. On his own, Roslovic likely doesn’t move the Canucks into contender status.
Next: Crosby Trade Talk Goes Beyond Speculation: "Ready to Chase Cup Elsewhere"
