4 Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-3 OT Win Against the Red Wings

Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 4-3 in overtime. It should have been easier. The Maple Leafs played much of the game in the Red Wings zone, but they also made a few costly errors that allowed the team from Detroit to stay in the game.

In the end, the second-to-last game of the preseason told some tales. In this post, I’ll share what I saw as the four key takeaways from the game. What this means for the regular season remains up in the air. That said, the young guys – Fraser Minten and Matthew Knies – did nothing to dissuade their advocates from pumping their tires just a bit more.

Here are the top four takeaways from this game:

Takeaway One: William Nylander Shines

William Nylander was the Maple Leafs’ best player on the ice. During the game, he showed his offensive prowess and playmaking skills. He opened the game’s scoring with a slick move that left Detroit’s goaltender out of position, allowing him to slip the puck into the net.

During the overtime, Nylander also clinched the win by throwing a shot on the net that deflected off a Red Wings defender, changed direction, and bounced into the net. His play, including a team-high ice time among forwards, highlights his importance to the Maple Leafs.

William Nylander Maple Leafs extension rumors

That he was playing on the wing suggests that he might land there more permanently. His success last night also might have a trickle-down effect on youngster Fraser Minten. Minten is a natural center; and, given Nylander’s success on the wing, might bode well for Minten’s push to make the big club.

Takeaway Two: Rising Stars Fraser Minten and Matthew Knies Looked Great

Speaking of Fraser Minten, he and Matthew Knies continued to impress. Both are relentless forecheckers who drive the opposition crazy with their on-ice tenacity. They have great chemistry together.

Although they didn’t find the scoresheet, their disruptive presence caused troubles for the Red Wings all game long. Knies, who is returning from an injury suffered during last season’s playoffs, has resumed his strong play. Minten, a surprise standout in the preseason, is making a strong case for a spot on the team. Honestly, how good would that be?

Calle Jarnkrok made his preseason debut after recovering from a neck injury. He, too, seamlessly fit in well partnering with Knies and Minten. He hasn’t missed a step, further strengthening the team’s forward depth.

Are we seeing the audition of the team’s third line? Two kids and a savvy veteran? Could be worse.

Takeaway Three: Simon Benoit’s Struggled

Simon Benoit, who missed part of camp due to a back strain, had a tough night. He appeared a step behind the play. He also took three minor penalties during the game. Perhaps a couple were iffy (and the radio announcers – play-by-play announcer Joe Bowen and color commentator Jim Ralph – noted that they believed the refs were also getting ready for the regular season by calling the game close). However, Benoit put himself in bad positions on the ice, which then put his team at a disadvantage.

Benoit’s performance raised concerns about his defensive abilities, and it might be beneficial for him to clear waivers and work on his game with the Marlies. He might make the team’s roster headed into the regular season, but that might not last when John Klingberg and Conor Timmins return from injury.

Takeaway Four: Ilya Samsonov Did Not Have a Strong Game

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov has faced difficulties in his last two preseason starts. He allowed eight goals on 49 shots in two games, resulting in a far less than spectacular .837 save percentage. Samsonov appeared nervous in the crease, often scrambling and losing his stick. His inconsistent play raises questions about his readiness for the regular season. Could that make Joseph Woll a potential contender for the starting role?

The third goal conceded by Samsonov was particularly troublesome. He misplayed a pass behind his net led to a Red Wings goal. Instead of finding his own man, he put the puck right on Joe Veleno’s stick. He capitalized on the easy chance. Such mistakes in high-pressure situations could impact the team’s success during the regular season.

The Bottom Line

With the regular season approaching, the Maple Leafs will be looking to fine-tune their roster and address the issues highlighted in this preseason game. Their next matchup is against the Red Wings on Saturday night.

After that game, the final cuts will be made. The big question is whether Minten makes the team. And, if he does, who’s gone?

