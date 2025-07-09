Oilers Have Chance for One More Blockbuster Forward Move

The Seattle Kraken are reportedly open to trading forward Jared McCann this offseason if the right offer comes along, according to The Fourth Period. While parting ways with arguably their most valuable forward seems like an odd decision, there’s growing belief he doesn’t fit the team’s timeline for success and that moving McCann could be a necessary step in the team’s long-term plan. Interestingly, he aligns with the Oilers’ timeline and fills a need.

Jared McCann Oilers

McCann, 29, is coming off another strong season and has two years remaining on his contract with a $5 million cap hit. The Toronto Maple Leafs are rumored to be interested, and other teams have, or probably will, kick tires on his availability. He also holds a 10-team no-trade list, and while it’s unclear who is on that list, going to a contender might be among his priorities.

The Oilers have done a few things for their forward group this summer, including adding Andrew Mangiapane via free agency and trading for Isaac Howard from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. There’s room for one more addition at forward, which would give the Oilers depth and round out their top six nicely. McCann could be that fit.

How Would the Oilers Make a McCann Trade Work?

First, it starts with McCann being available and open to Edmonton. David Pagnotta’s report addresses the first part.

From there, the Oilers have to make it work under the salary cap. That’s a bit trickier. They have just over $225K, so moving out a body or two is a must. Mattias Janmark at $1.45 million could go. Ty Emberson at $1.3 million could also be moved. Some salary retention on the part of the Kraken would help, bringing Edmonton closer, with some work still to be done.

Should the money work, it gives the Oilers the option to move around Howard, Mangiapane, and McCann as left-wingers in the top nine. It’s a luxury and not a necessity, but players like McCann don’t pop up on the trade radar often. If the Kraken are flexible, it’s worth looking into. He gives the Oilers options in the event Mangiapane doesn’t return to form (from his 35-goal season in Calgary) or Howard struggles to make the transition to the NHL. McCann is almost a sure bet to produce—something the Oilers have to admit isn’t a strong suit of their recent additions.

