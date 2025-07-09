Isaac Howard Traded to Oilers: What To Know and Why It Matters

The Edmonton Oilers made a bold move by swapping high-end prospects, acquiring reigning Hobey Baker Award winner Isaac Howard from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Sam O’Reilly. The 21-year-old Howard, who just completed a standout junior season at Michigan State University, immediately signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Oilers and is expected to compete for an NHL roster spot this season.

Howard’s arrival in Edmonton gives the two-time defending Western Conference champions a dynamic offensive weapon on a cost-controlled deal—an important factor in this trade. Edmonton is working on rounding out next season’s roster with skilled players who can produce, all while dealing with a tight salary cap situation. After parting ways with Viktor Arvidsson, Evander Kane, Connor Brown, John Klingberg, and Corey Perry this offseason, they needed players who could help immediately, but didn’t cost much.

Howard’s contract breaks down as such:

Yr 1: $855K base, $95K SB, $250k A bonus

Yr 2: $855K, $95K, $750k A bonus

Yr 3: $855K, $95K, $1M A bonus

A pure goal scorer with high-end offensive instincts, Howard captured national attention last season by winning the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in men’s college hockey. He scored 26 goals and added 26 assists for 52 points in just 37 games, leading Michigan State to a second straight Big Ten championship. Over his three-year NCAA career, which included one season at Minnesota Duluth, Howard posted 105 points in 108 games.

Early Reactions to the Isaac Howard Trade

Frank Seravalli writes, “Oilers believe Isaac Howard is ready to enter NHL immediately – signed out of @MSU_Hockey and be in Edmonton’s opening night lineup. Fascinating trade. Depending on who you trust, some scouts think O’Reilly is the better long-term prospect. Howard is NHL ready now.”

Tyler Yaremchuk of Oilers Nation: ““But Howard can jump into the NHL next season, I’m honestly surprised the cost was even this high.”

Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer: “Stan Bowman the @EdmontonOilers GM has been working on this trade for weeks. Isaac Howard finished 3rd in NCAA goals last season and led the Nation in P/PG (1.41). Oilers move a solid prospect in O’Reilly, who projected as a 3C for a scoring winger who will be in EDM in ‘25-‘26.”

Nathan ‘Grav’ Murdock: “Isaac Howard is going to torch things up with the Edmonton Oilers. Insanely perfect fit.”

Isaac Howard Oilers trade details

Why Did the Lightning Trade Howard?

If you’re asking why Tampa would trade such a high-end prospect, the answer is that he wasn’t likely to play for them. Originally drafted 31st overall by Tampa Bay in the 2022 NHL Draft, Howard’s relationship with the Lightning soured after reports emerged that he would not sign with the team and instead intended to return to school.

Rather than risk losing the talented winger for nothing in 2026, the Lightning opted to trade Howard’s rights and secured O’Reilly, a promising center who was drafted 32nd overall this year after a strong OHL season with the London Knights.

For the Oilers, Howard’s upside is that he’s ready now. O’Reilly is also a great prospect, and losing him hurts. However, scouting reports believe that Howard’s elite goal-scoring ability, quick hands, and creativity make him a potential weapon next season. He is projected as a potential top-six winger who can contribute on the power play. He won gold with Team USA at both the 2024 World Junior Championship and 2025 Men’s World Championship and he’s ready to make an impact.

Howard’s offensive ceiling is why the Oilers went hard after the player. It will be fascinating to see how much of an opportunity he gets next season and if he’ll see time beside two of the best players in the world in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Stauffer’s projected lines for next season:

Howard-McDavid-Hyman

Podkolzon-Draisaitl-Mangiapane

Frederic-RNH-Savoie

Janmark-Henrique-Kapanen

Lazar-Tomasek



Ekholm-Bouchard

Nurse-Walman

Kulak-Emberson

Stecher



Skinner Pickard

