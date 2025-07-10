The Price for Isaac Howard: What the Oilers Gave Up in Sam O’Reilly

The Edmonton Oilers made a bold move by acquiring forward Isaac Howard from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for 2024 first-round pick Sam O’Reilly. While much of the attention has focused on Howard’s high-end offensive upside, we’d be remissed in ignoring what the Oilers gave up in O’Reilly.

Considered one of the top two prospects in the Oilers’ system at the time of the trade, O’Reilly will, one day, be a key part of an NHL roster. The Oilers were aware of this and coveted a lot about his game. That’s why this trade, while ideal for what the Oilers need today, was not an easy one to make.

Sam O’Reilly Had a Future with the Oilers

O’Reilly, selected 32nd overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, was viewed internally by the Oilers as a major piece of their future. Edmonton traded up to get him at last year’s NHL draft and he was developing, perhaps even moreseo than the Oilers would have originally expected.

Sam O’Reilly Oilers prospect pre-season

A 6’1″ right-shot center known for his detailed two-way game, relentless work ethic, and defensive prowess, O’Reilly drew comparisons to players like Anthony Cirelli and Ryan O’Reilly for his smart, intense play. He finished last season with 71 points in 62 games for the London Knights and was the top vote-getter among OHL coaches for Defensive Forward of the Year.

While O’Reilly’s offensive ceiling may not be elite, he was becoming more than his projection as a shutdown third-line center who can win key faceoffs, kill penalties, and play heavy minutes. He had 28 goals last season, and was finding ways to produce offensively. Not only that, but the fact he was a right-shot center — something the Oilers have traditionally struggled to find — meant the team was counting on him to potentially fill that role within the next few years.

Oilers Had to Give to Get “Ike” Howard

However, with Edmonton firmly in win-now mode, and with the expectation that both Noah Philp and Curtis Lazar would take minutes as right-shot pivots in a depth role, the Oilers felt the need for Howard was stronger. Stan Bowman needed cost-effective top-six options and chose to prioritize a player closer to NHL readiness in Howard. Whereas O’Reilly was a depth piece that might need more time before making an impact, Howard is a skilled winger who appears NHL ready.

The decision to move O’Reilly carries risk, particularly if Howard struggles to adjust to the physical demands of the NHL. It’s still a solid addition for Edmonton, who realized it was going to sting a little to pluck Howard away from the Lightning.

The Oilers are betting that Howard’s ceiling better aligns with their timeline to try and win the Stanley Cup. He’ll get a long look with Connor McDavid and/or Leon Draisaitl, which means his numbers could be quite impressive. That said, Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff projects that O’Reilly might have the longer and more sustainable NHL career.

The Oilers are trying to win today. Bringing Howard in for O’Reilly helps them do that.

Next: Isaac Howard Traded to Oilers: What To Know and Why It Matters

