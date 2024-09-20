Oilers Face Timing Dilemma Over Top-4 Defenseman Trade

What sense of urgency should the Edmonton Oilers have to make a trade and upgrade defense? They are missing a proven top-four defenseman and while it looks like Ty Emberson is the guy they intend to go with, do the Oilers need to make a trade now or can they wait until after Christmas to improve the team if things aren’t going well?

This was a topic discussed on the Got Yer’ Back podcast on Thursday night, with the hosts not necessarily in total agreement. Jason Strudwick and Rob Brown both believed the Oilers should stick with what they’ve got, Brown said there is no urgency at all. Ryan Rishaug, however, wasn’t sure the Oilers were giving Darnell Nurse the best chance to succeed without a proven top-four playing partner.

Heading into camp, Emberson, Josh Brown, Troy Stecher, and Travis Dermott are the guys competing for spots on the Oilers’ blue line. Head coach Kris Knoblauch told the media he wasn’t necessarily looking for Nurse’s partner at camp, but guys who he thought deserved to make the team. From there, the Oilers would decide the pairings.

Rishaug wasn’t sure that was the best way to go considering Nurse struggled, is coming off an injury and needs to play well out of the gate. Brown argued that Nurse is supposed to be the guy that elevates his playing partner, not the other way around. At $9.25 million per season, Nurse should be able to play with anyone. Brown also noted that the fan base was so against the idea of Nurse and Cody Ceci playing together again that trading Ceci removes the pressure from the Oilers having to decide.

Ty Emberson at Oilers camp. Is he ready to be a top-four defenseman?

As it stands, Emberson is getting the first looks with Nurse at camp. Insiders are predicting that the top-four slot is his to lose. He’s got strong underlying numbers on a very poor San Jose Sharks team from last season, but his resume of NHL games isn’t relatively very big.

What About a PTO For the Oilers Blue Line?

Rishaug tossed Justin Schultz‘s name out there, but Strudwick argues that if the Oilers are going to add anyone, it needs to be a clear upgrade. Strudwick said, if Emberson is a 6, what is Schultz, a 6.5? That’s not enough to warrant pushing in a defenseman now. The Oilers are better suited to see what they’ve got, what Emeberson can handle, and go from there.

It’s key to remember, Josh Brown was given and three-year deal in free agency. There’s an underlying expectation he’ll play this season.

