Former Oilers’ Coach Takes Mentorship Opportunity with Flyers

Frank Seravalli is reporting that former Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft is seizing an opportunity to learn from an experienced coach in another organization while he waits for a chance to be a head coach in the NHL again. Woodcroft is working with the Philadelphia Flyers, under John Tortorella, and hoping that he can expand his coaching knowledge and attract interest in a new job.
Seravalli writes, “Jay Woodcroft is spending a couple days around the #Flyers for training camp as an invited guest of John Tortorella. Woodcroft is there to observe and watch, learning and adding to his toolset while waiting for his next opportunity.”
This is not a job offer. From the way Seravalli’s tweet reads, this is simply an invitation to hang out and absorb as much as Woodcroft can from a coach who has been in the game for decades. Whether it leads to something isn’t known.
This is an interesting choice for a couple of reasons. First, Tortorella is known as a polarizing figure in the NHL. Woodcroft choosing Torts of all people might suggest that Woodcroft is looking to add a little fire into his style of coaching. Tortorella is known to be hard on his guys, but also honest. Not every player thrives under his style. That Woodcroft would want more of that in his methods is fascinating.
At the same time, Tortorella is the kind of coach who often overstays his welcome. While it sounds like the Flyers are going to be patient and Torts has a lot of leeway to do what he sees is right, should the Flyers struggle early, there will be people who wonder if he’s on the hot seat. Woodcroft getting in with that organization might help him get on their radar as a possible replacement coach, should the Flyers choose to make a change.
This is the second former Oilers executive or coach that has been linked to a new team in the last 24 hours. Ken Holland is reportedly doing some work with the Utah Hockey Club.
