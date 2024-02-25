Oilers Eye Dual Acquisition From Ducks In Trade Deadline Talks

In recent trade discussions, the Edmonton Oilers have engaged with the Anaheim Ducks, exploring the possibility of a deadline deal involving two players, according to reports by Elliotte Friedman. The primary figures of interest are Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick. While the former has been the subject of previous trade rumors, the latter, a depth forward making under $1 million per season, could also be part of the potential package.
Friedman hints at a potential combined move, although uncertainties linger. The Oilers, in their quest for a top-six forward to complement star player Leon Draisaitl, have been considering various options. Henrique emerges as a versatile and productive center, capable of filling the third-line role and providing depth as needed.
Henrique has acknowledged the trade discussions, recognizing the complexity due to his contract status. The Ducks, looking to enhance their roster with picks and prospects, may consider retaining salary in a deal, aligning with the Oilers’ strategy.
Carrick, while not a prolific scorer, could bring valuable grit and toughness to the Oilers’ forward lineup, as evidenced by his impressive 124 hits in 56 games this season. Priced at a modest $850K on the salary cap, he could be a cost-effective depth addition.
The Oilers are Trying To Fill Multiple Holes in One Deadline Deal
Edmonton, strategically accumulating LTIR cap space, is poised for potential last-minute trade moves, with the March 8 deadline approaching. The dynamics of salary retention and the Ducks’ willingness to facilitate a deal by taking money back could play crucial roles in shaping the outcome of this trade scenario.
It’s clear Edmonton has a couple of needs as this season’s deadline approaches. If they can make one trade that fills a couple of them, that could be the game plan. With the possibility of a significant Oilers-Ducks trade looming just weeks, or even days, before the deadline, it will be fascinating to see if more rumors linking these two teams surface.
Next: Analyst Tries to Decode the Oilers’ Trade Deadline Blueprint
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
The Importance of 60-Minute Hockey for the Oilers This Season
The Edmonton Oilers have struggled post all star break, especially in the second period....
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 1 day ago
Red Wings Potentially Pivot On Plan for Perron at Trade Deadline
It was being reported that the Detroit Red Wings were considering a David Perron...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Huge Offer from Canucks Reportedly on Table for Elias Pettersson
According to reports, the Vancouver Canucks have reportedly made a huge offer to Elias...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers’ Foegele Comments on Being Trade Deadline Candidate
Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele addressed rumors of him possibly being traded at the...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Erik Karlsson to Senators: Is the Reunion Possible?
The last time the Ottawa Senators were in the playoffs, they were catapulted to...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Penguins Explored Trades, Prepared for a Huge Sell-Off
The Pittsburgh Penguins have already explored trades, and now there is talk of a...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Blues’ Pavel Buchnevich Attracting Attention in Trade Deadline Talks
The St. Louis Blues aren't looking to trade Pavel Buchnevich, but they are getting...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Eyeing 5 Wingers for Draisaitl Ahead of the Trade Deadline
One scribe recently took a look at five different wingers the Edmonton Oilers might...
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 days ago
Can the Lightning Strike and Tampa Land Noah Hanifin?
The Calgary Flames are still taking calls on Noah Hanifin and one insider believes...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Stuart Skinner Appears to Have Lost Some of His Confidence
Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner post-all-star break stats are not enough. A mental block...