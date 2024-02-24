Analyst Tries to Decode the Oilers’ Trade Deadline Blueprint

It’s not entirely clear what the Edmonton Oilers are prioritizing at this season’s NHL Trade Deadline. Multiple reports suggest the team wants a top-six winger. Other reports say they are looking closely at an upgrade on defense. Darren Dreger of TSN says GM Ken Holland has kicked tires on Adam Henrique out of Anaheim. And, recently, the goaltending has been suspect. Should the Oilers still be in the market for a netminder? One analyst took a look at the team’s blueprint to get the trade deadline business done they needed to.

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug took a look at the dilemma on a recent episode of the Got Yer’ Back podcast and explained what he believes is the team’s order of trying to get things done over the next two weeks. He notes:

“A top-6 right winger or a third line center, and a depth defender and I think they stand pat on goaltending front.”

The suggestion, if the Oilers go for the depth center, is that Ryan McLeod would then move up to a top-six winger role. Gifted with tremendous speed, he’s also got the skill to play with top players. But, as Rob Brown points out during the show, the Oilers might not necessarily trust that he can take and win important faceoffs in his own zone. They want someone who can do that.

Oilers’ Defense and Goaltending at the Trade Deadline

The issue on the blue line seems to be that the Oilers need another defender to go with what they have, not replace one of what they have. In going after a player like Chris Tanev, it would likely require moving out Cody Ceci. The team would then need to replace Ceci. Then, next season, Edmonton is short a top-four defenseman as Tanev tests the market and probably leaves.

Fleury Tanev Edmonton Oilers

Goaltending has become a question again, but how much will it cost to get the player Edmonton needs? The price to acquire Juuse Saros will be extremely high. If Edmonton grabs a top-level goalie, they won’t be able to do much of anything else. That is, unless, they acquire Marc-Andre Fleury. John Shannon noted during the intermission of last night’s game between the Oilers and Minnesota Wild that if the Wild move Fleury, they won’t get much for him. He’ll only be traded because he wants to be and if that happens, it will be GM Bill Guerin doing his goaltender a solid and trading him to a contender, regardless of the return.

