Fans Torn Over Mock Guentzel Trade Between Oilers and Penguins

The possibility of Jake Guentzel joining the Edmonton Oilers has sparked diverse opinions, with a proposed mock trade scenario in the mix. The Oilers would acquire Guentzel in a move that signals the team’s priority is a win-now, top-six winger. The Penguins would acquire a depth forward, a defense prospect, and a couple of picks. Some argue the need for defensive improvements rather than offensive reinforcements in Edmonton, but there’s no doubt Guentzel would make an impact.
Interestingly, some fans feel the Penguins would be smart to make the move. Others feel the proposed trade heavily favors the Oilers. The deal, as proposed by NHL Network is: Oilers get Jake Guentzel, while the Penguins get Warren Foegele, defense prospect Beau Akey, the Oilers’ 2024 first-round pick, and the Oilers’ 2025 third-round pick.
Oilers fans express concern about giving up too much, emphasizing an already strong top-six and questioning the urgency for Guentzel. Speculation arises about Pittsburgh retaining 50% of Guentzel’s salary, prompting discussions on what Edmonton would need to surrender in return. Some critics highlight the risk of Guentzel being a rental player, potentially leaving after the current season.
However, many Penguins fans believe the proposed trade undervalues Guentzel. While they acknowledge the importance of future prospects and draft picks, some are saying this isn’t enough for a 40-goal scorer. Others added that it’s not the responsibility of the Penguins to lower their ask because Edmonton can’t afford Guentzel beyond him being merely a rental.
Who Would Get the Better End of This Mock Guentzel Trade?
Oilers supporters, however, express reluctance at the suggested price, deeming it excessive for a forward who is likely leaving Pittsburgh anyway. In one response to this Twitter post, a Penguins fan compared it to offering your house listing at a discount just because one prospective buyer can’t afford it. The counter to that was, ‘Could your house up and walk away in three months?’
The debate underscores differing views on the trade’s intrinsic value, with Oilers fans emphasizing the team’s financial constraints.
Sometimes Deadline Trades About More Than Just What Assets are Exchanged
Amid the discourse, it is important to remember that this proposed deal isn’t solely about the player-for-player exchange. It’s about future assets, draft picks, and the unpredictability of Guentzel’s tenure with any acquiring team. The complex nature of trade negotiations, including salary considerations and long-term implications, highlights the intricacies of potential deals in the NHL.
As fans engage in spirited discussions, the proposed trade raises questions about the perceived worth of a rental player and the strategic decisions teams must make in pursuit of roster improvements. In the end, if the Penguins move Guentzel it will be about fetching the best possible return. If it doesn’t come from the Oilers, he’s not likely to be traded there.
Next: Oilers Eye Dual Acquisition From Ducks In Trade Deadline Talks
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Fans Torn Over Mock Guentzel Trade Between Oilers and Penguins
NHL Network suggested a mock trade between the Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins involving...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
The Importance of 60-Minute Hockey for the Oilers This Season
The Edmonton Oilers have struggled post all star break, especially in the second period....
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 1 day ago
Red Wings Potentially Pivot On Plan for Perron at Trade Deadline
It was being reported that the Detroit Red Wings were considering a David Perron...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Huge Offer from Canucks Reportedly on Table for Elias Pettersson
According to reports, the Vancouver Canucks have reportedly made a huge offer to Elias...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers’ Foegele Comments on Being Trade Deadline Candidate
Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele addressed rumors of him possibly being traded at the...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Erik Karlsson to Senators: Is the Reunion Possible?
The last time the Ottawa Senators were in the playoffs, they were catapulted to...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Penguins Explored Trades, Prepared for a Huge Sell-Off
The Pittsburgh Penguins have already explored trades, and now there is talk of a...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Blues’ Pavel Buchnevich Attracting Attention in Trade Deadline Talks
The St. Louis Blues aren't looking to trade Pavel Buchnevich, but they are getting...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Eyeing 5 Wingers for Draisaitl Ahead of the Trade Deadline
One scribe recently took a look at five different wingers the Edmonton Oilers might...
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 days ago
Can the Lightning Strike and Tampa Land Noah Hanifin?
The Calgary Flames are still taking calls on Noah Hanifin and one insider believes...
Ted McDonough
February 25, 2024 at 4:30 pm
Rather see Evan Bouchard and a second rounder…