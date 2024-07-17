Latest on Team’s Trade Interest in Blue Jackets’ Patrik Laine

The Columbus Blue Jackets have been attempting to trade Patrik Laine since the 26-year-old winger requested a move in early June. However, the process has been complicated due to Laine’s current status in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, where he sought help citing his “mental health and well-being.”

While Laine can technically be traded during his time in the assistance program, interested teams are keen to speak with him directly before any deal is finalized. This is further complicated by Laine’s hefty $8.7-million annual salary cap hit through the 2024-25 season and his 10-team no-trade list.

Patrik Laine Blue Jackets trade rumors

The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline reported on July 14 that the Blue Jackets are still waiting for Laine’s release from the program. Until then, neither the Jackets nor any other team can engage in direct talks with the player. This delay has hindered the Blue Jackets’ ability to move Laine, as teams have since pursued other players through trades and free agency.

Are Teams Waiting on Laine and Ready to Trade for Him?

Despite these obstacles, some teams remain interested in the former 44-goal scorer. GM Don Waddell remains optimistic, noting that even with the free-agent market now largely depleted, clubs with available salary cap space may revisit trade discussions for Laine. “There really aren’t a lot of free agents out there,” Waddell told Portzline. “If [teams] have the [salary] cap [space] today, they’ll probably still have it tomorrow. I know there are teams that are still interested.”

As the situation unfolds, the Blue Jackets are hopeful that Laine’s availability and interest from other teams will align, allowing for a potential trade that benefits both Laine and the organization. Until then, there will be no rushing Laine out of the program to make it easier to trade the player. He’ll be ready when he’s ready.

