Latest on Team’s Trade Interest in Blue Jackets’ Patrik Laine

The Columbus Blue Jackets have been attempting to trade Patrik Laine since the 26-year-old winger requested a move in early June. However, the process has been complicated due to Laine’s current status in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, where he sought help citing his “mental health and well-being.”
While Laine can technically be traded during his time in the assistance program, interested teams are keen to speak with him directly before any deal is finalized. This is further complicated by Laine’s hefty $8.7-million annual salary cap hit through the 2024-25 season and his 10-team no-trade list.
The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline reported on July 14 that the Blue Jackets are still waiting for Laine’s release from the program. Until then, neither the Jackets nor any other team can engage in direct talks with the player. This delay has hindered the Blue Jackets’ ability to move Laine, as teams have since pursued other players through trades and free agency.
Are Teams Waiting on Laine and Ready to Trade for Him?
Despite these obstacles, some teams remain interested in the former 44-goal scorer. GM Don Waddell remains optimistic, noting that even with the free-agent market now largely depleted, clubs with available salary cap space may revisit trade discussions for Laine. “There really aren’t a lot of free agents out there,” Waddell told Portzline. “If [teams] have the [salary] cap [space] today, they’ll probably still have it tomorrow. I know there are teams that are still interested.”
As the situation unfolds, the Blue Jackets are hopeful that Laine’s availability and interest from other teams will align, allowing for a potential trade that benefits both Laine and the organization. Until then, there will be no rushing Laine out of the program to make it easier to trade the player. He’ll be ready when he’s ready.
Next: Blues’ Defenseman May Miss Entire Season Due to Ankle Injury
More News
-
NHL News/ 17 hours ago
Blues’ Defenseman May Miss Entire Season Due to Ankle Injury
Torey Krug had 39 points in 77 games this season. He suffered this setback...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 19 hours ago
Several Oilers’ Core Talent Poised for Career Achievements
The talented core of the Edmonton Oilers are just inches away from some incredibly...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 2 days ago
Kings Sign Quinton Byfield To A Five-Year Extension
The Los Angeles Kings have signed former second-overall pick Quinton Byfield to a five-year...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Could Oilers Make Offseason Move with Shockingly Inactive Team?
Could the Edmonton Oilers make an offseason move with shockingly inactive team that hasn't...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
How Much Is Evan Bouchard’s Lethal Weapon Worth to the Oilers
Edmonton Oilers Defensemen Evan Bouchard has slowly devolved into having a lethal shot. Often...
-
Calgary Flames/ 6 days ago
What’s Going On Between The Flames And Oliver Kylington?
Oliver Kylington remains unsigned and mutual interest has been expressed by the Flames. Why...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Maple Leafs Missed Out on Difference-Making Free Agent Blueliner
The Toronto Maple Leafs missed out on a key free agent blueliner when they...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Matt Savoie Poised to Challenge for Spot on 2024-25 Oilers’ Roster
Matt Savoie is going to get every opportunity to make the Edmonton Oilers' roster...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 week ago
How Are the Oilers Getting Cap Compliant?: 4 Possible Options
How are the Edmonton Oilers going to get salary cap compliant before the 2024-25...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 week ago
Insider Confirms Oilers Have Definite Trade Market for Cody Ceci
One NHL Insider confirms that the Edmonton Oilers have definite trade market for defenseman...