Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Edge Sharks 3-2, But Lose Draisaitl to Injury
The Edmonton Oilers came away with a 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks, but lost Leon Draisaitl in the process.
The Edmonton Oilers picked up their third straight win Thursday night, beating the San Jose Sharks 3-2 at SAP Center. But the victory came at a cost, as star forward Leon Draisaitl left the game late in the second period and did not return. Head coach Kris Knoblauch didn’t have an injury update after the game, noting that the Oilers would likely know more on Friday.
Draisaitl, who recorded an assist on Viktor Arvidsson’s power-play goal earlier in the frame, appeared to be in visible discomfort following a few physical battles and awkward falls. With Connor McDavid already sidelined, as well as Mattias Ekholm and Stuart Skinner out, injuries are popping up at the wrong time for the Oilers. Draisaitl’s status hangs over the team like a dark cloud.
Related: Injury Update: Leon Draisaitl Out of Game vs. Sharks
Despite the setback, the Oilers found a way to get the job done. Jeff Skinner (who also had a slight injury scare) notched the game-winner late in the second period, tipping home an Evan Bouchard point shot for his 15th of the season. Bouchard remains hot (now has 62 points) picked up two assists for the second consecutive game. Skinner could have had two goals and an assist in the game if not for the fact that he hit the post on an empty-net shot.
Connor Brown opened the scoring with a highlight-reel breakaway goal, while Arvidsson continued his recent hot streak with his third goal in as many games. Goaltender Calvin Pickard made 27 saves to secure his 20th career win—an impressive milestone for the veteran netminder.
Oilers Almost Got Goalied: Credit to Sharks’ Romanov
The Sharks, playing with emergency starter Georgi Romanov due to a late injury to Alexandar Georgiev, kept things tight. Romanov turned aside 35 shots and nearly stole the game with a late flurry in the final minutes.
Now 44-26-5, the Oilers continue their California road swing with a crucial divisional matchup on Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings. The Oilers are five points back of the division lead, and two upcoming games against the Kings could create a big shift in the standings.
As Edmonton awaits news on Draisaitl, the rest of the roster is under pressure to step up in the absence of their two superstars.
