NHL News
Berube Open to Coaching First as Maple Leafs Clinch Playoff Spot
Has Anthony Stolarz played well enough to earn all the starts in the playoffs for the Maple Leafs or should they rotate goalies?
With the Toronto Maple Leafs now locked into a playoff berth, head coach Craig Berube faces a rare but intriguing decision: Could a goaltending rotation be on the table for the post-season? Berube admits he’s never considered it before, but the situation in Toronto might be different. Both Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll have earned consideration, and it might actually be more beneficial to keep each goaltender fresh.
Berube isn’t ruling anything out. He explained:
“I’ve had to put goalies in situations, but [a rotation is] something I’ve never done. It’s always a question we’ll discuss and go over. Maybe we already have. We’ll see.”
Stolarz, 31, is coming off a 3–2 win over Florida that marked his 17th victory of the season. He boasts a .920 save percentage and has earned praise for his fiery nature and willingness to give it to his teammates and keep them motivated.
“He’s been phenomenal all year,” said captain John Tavares. “His intensity once he puts those pads on is pretty incredible.”
“He’s one of the most vocal goalies I’ve ever played with,” Mitch Marner added. “He lets you know where guys are on the ice — that’s what you want.”
The Maple Leafs Shouldn’t Overlook Woll
Woll, meanwhile, has been steady as well, posting a 25-13-1 record with a .906 save percentage. He impressed in a recent win over Anaheim and remains a viable option heading into Game 1.
While Stolarz holds the edge in playoff experience — having been part of Florida’s Cup run last season — the Leafs could ride the hot hand. If neither goalie falters, Berube may be forced to do something he’s never done: embrace a tandem approach when the games matter most. History shows that going with a solid starter tends to provide better results.
Next: Oilers Edge Sharks 3-2, But Lose Draisaitl to Injury
