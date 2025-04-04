Injury Update: Leon Draisaitl Out of Game vs. Sharks

The Edmonton Oilers got potentially bad news Thursday night as star forward Leon Draisaitl exited their game against the San Jose Sharks with an apparent injury. Draisaitl headed down the tunnel and left the contest just past the halfway mark of the second period and did not return.

While it’s unclear exactly when the injury occurred, — there were a few instances where Draisaitl either fell or was bumped — he was seen gingerly skating after stepping on a puck earlier in the game. He had also taken a couple of awkward falls before the final sequence he played in the game. He ultimately left the ice, shaking his head that something wasn’t right. Adam Henrique took his spot on a power play, a clear indication that Draisaitl wasn’t good to go.

The Oilers have yet to provide an official update on his condition, but they ruled him out for the remainder of the contest.

The team and fans are concerned that this is the worsening of a previous injury. Draisaitl missed a few games with a lower-body injury that he recently returned from. With the playoffs quickly approaching and the Oilers already without Connor McDavid, Mattias Ekholm, Stuart Skinner, Trent Frederic, and Evander Kane, the Oilers will be hoping it’s nothing serious.

Edmonton has already been dealing with key injuries, and losing Draisaitl for any period of time would be a significant blow as the season winds down. The team will likely provide further information after the game.

Bob Stauffer said during the second intermission that it’s concerning. He believes this might be a core issue unrelated to his previous injury.

