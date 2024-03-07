Martin Pospisil of Flames Suspended After Controversial Collision

Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil received a three-game suspension following his hit on Vince Dunn during Monday’s game. The hit happened relatively late in the contest after Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal. Emotions boiled over as the Calgary Flames were fighting to come back from a two-goal deficit. The Seattle Kraken sealed the win while Martin Pospisil was suspended for the first time in his NHL career.
Martin Pospisil’s Reputation
The Calgary Flames forward will have to miss the upcoming three-game road trip. This is the first NHL suspension for Pospisil, but he is no stranger to playing a tough game. Having been ejected earlier in the season after a high hit on Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand, the NHL has started to notice Pospisil.
He brings a heavy-hitting game to the Flames, which is good unless it’s taken too far. He is an in-your-face style of player that the Flames have been missing since the departure of superstar Matthew Tkachuk. Their challenge is ensuring he stays on the right side of the NHL DoPS.
Some people may believe this is a harsh suspension as the Calgary Flames forward had never been suspended and only has 45 NHL games under his belt. Either way, Martin Pospisil will hopefully learn his lesson and be back in the lineup on Tuesday. The Calgary Flames get set to take on the Tampa Bay Lighting without him on Thursday night.
