Sabres Trade Casey Mittelstadt to Avalanche for Bowen Byram

In a significant move, the Colorado Avalanche have executed their second major deal of the day by acquiring center Casey Mittelstadt from the Buffalo Sabres. The one-for-one trade, as reported by Kevin Weekes of ESPN, sees talented defenseman Bowen Byram heading to the Sabres in exchange for Mittelstadt. To say the least, this deal has surprised a few fans, with views of the move polarizing.
This comes after Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the Colorado Avalanche were working on a trade to acquire defenseman Sean Walker from the Philadelphia Flyers. As part of the return, the Flyers will receive a first-round pick from Colorado. Darren Dreger of TSN reports the Avalanche are also sending center Ryan Johansen to the Flyers, who will be placed on waivers, per David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.
As for the Byram and Mittelstadt trade, multiple insiders add that no additional assets are part of this transaction. It’s a one-for-one deal. Essentially, it’s a hockey trade that moves a defenseman out and brings a forward in. With Walker coming in, Byram became essentially expendable. And, with Mittelstadt having a fantastic year offensively, this adds firepower to the Avs’ top six.
This trade marks a strategic effort by the Avalanche to bolster their lineup, with Mittelstadt bringing his skill and versatility to the team. The Avalanche, already a formidable force in the league, continue to make calculated moves as they aim for success in the upcoming games and beyond.
Mittelstadt was rumored in trade talks for some time. The belief was the Sabres weren’t intending to commit big money to him long-term. Mittlestadt is still working on the final stretch of his current contract as a pending RFA. He’s currently making $2.5 million and will be in line for a sizeable raise considering he’s got 14 goals and 33 assists for 47 points in 62 games.
Mittelstadt vs. Byram: Trade Solves Both Sabres’ and Avalanche’s Needs
Colorado gets an answer at the second-line center position they’ve been seeking for some time. Meanwhile, Buffalo gets a defenseman who played at a top-pair level when Colorado won the Cup. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power, and Byram is a very talented d-core to build around.
Next: Ducks Trade Henrique and Carrick to the Edmonton Oilers
More News
-
News/ 9 mins ago
Kraken Sign Forward Jordan Eberle to a Contract Extension
The Seattle Kraken have signed Jordan Eberle to a contract extension. It's a two-year...
-
NHL News/ 27 mins ago
Tyler Toffoli Traded to the Winnipeg Jets in Deadline Deal
Devils' forward Tyler Toffoli has been traded to the Winnipeg Jets on the final...
-
News/ 14 hours ago
Sharks Trade Anthony Duclair to the Tampa Bay Lightning
The San Jose Sharks have traded Anthony Duclair to the Tampa Bay Lightning in...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 17 hours ago
Jake Guentzel Being Traded to Hurricanes in Major Deadline Deal
Star forward from the Pittsburgh Penguins Jake Guentzel is reportedly being traded to the...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 19 hours ago
Avalanche Acquire Trenin From Predators in Trade
The Avalanche just acquired Yakov Trenin from the Predators. Both teams receive prospects and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Make Roster Moves, Jordan Eberle on Trade Deadline Radar
The Edmonton Oilers aren't finished with their work at this season's trade deadline and...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Martin Pospisil of Flames Suspended After Controversial Collision
Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil has Been suspended three games after his hit on...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers, Ducks, and Lightning Deal Leaves Room for Another Trade
The Edmonton Oilers pulled off a savvy deal with the Anaheim Ducks, but GM...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Ducks Trade Henrique and Carrick to the Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers are acquiring Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Canucks Chasing Guentzel Trade, Flipping Newly-Acquired Top Star
The Vancouver Canucks are considering flipping newly acquired center Elias Lindholm to trade for...