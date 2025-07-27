Buffalo Sabres
Sabres Sign Former Leafs Defenseman Timmins to 2-Yr Deal
The Sabres inked defenseman Conor Timmins to a two-year, $4.4 million deal, strengthening the right side of their blue line.
The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Conor Timmins to a two-year contract worth an average annual value of $2.2 million, the team announced Sunday. The 26-year-old was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins on June 28 in a deal that also brought Isaac Belliveau to Buffalo in exchange for Connor Clifton and a second-round pick.
We have signed defenseman Conor Timmins to a two-year contract with an AAV of $2.2 million.— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 27, 2025
Details → https://t.co/FqGxHyHEnY#LetsGoBuffalo | @NorthtownAuto pic.twitter.com/aYAoSN8sof
Timmins became a restricted free agent on July 1. He played a career-high 68 games in the 2024-25 season, split between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Pittsburgh Penguins. He registered 15 points (3 goals, 12 assists) and a plus-11 rating, averaging 18:43 in ice time.
Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams identified Timmins as a key part of the team’s offseason mission to strengthen the right side of its blue line, calling him “a solid two-way player that is big, a right shot,” and a key piece in solidifying the defense corps. Heavily stacked with talent on the left side (Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power, and Bowen Byram), Timmins, at 6-foot-3, joins 6-foot-5 Michael Kesselring as the club’s major additions on the right side.
Buffalo now has $5.2 million in projected cap space with 23 players signed. Goaltender Devon Levi remains the team’s only unsigned restricted free agent.
According to AFP Analytics, Timmins “likely had a fairly strong arbitration case” and praised the Sabres’ front office for getting a deal done. Benchrates projects a “restrained breakthrough” season with the potential for a 30-point campaign.
