Oilers Among 6 Teams Who Could Face Major Overhaul After 2026

The Edmonton Oilers are officially on the NHL’s watchlist for potential upheaval. In a recent article by Bleacher Report’s Joe Yerdon, the Oilers were listed among six high-stakes teams that may have no choice but to “blow it up” if they can’t capture the Stanley Cup by 2026.

No team on the list carries the same pressure as Edmonton. After pushing the Florida Panthers to seven games in the 2024 Final and falling again in six games in 2025, the Oilers’ “win-now” window is dangerously narrow.

This season could define the future of the franchise. It all starts with the Connor McDavid decision.

What Will McDavid Decide To Do?

Yerdon’s argument falls apart if McDavid, the face of the team and arguably the league, signs an extension this summer. Under no circumstance will the Oilers “blow it up” with McDavid and Leon Draisaitl both on the team.

McDavid has just one year left on his deal after this season, and everyone is waiting to see what kind of deal he signs. Is it three years? Four years? Eight? If the McDavid watch drags out into next season, that’s where things get interesting.

If Edmonton fails again and McDavid doesn’t sign an extension, the Oilers might be forced into a franchise-altering decision. That could mean moving on from core players or rethinking the team’s entire direction.

If McDavid is out, the team remains strong, but its serious flaws will be exposed. McDavid helped cover some of that up, but there’ll be no hiding it should he move on.

Who Were the Other Teams on the Brink?

Yerdon’s article also highlighted five other teams facing similar pressure:

Toronto Maple Leafs , already without Mitch Marner, could face another retool if playoff success remains elusive.

, already without Mitch Marner, could face another retool if playoff success remains elusive. New York Rangers , now led by Mike Sullivan, risk losing Artemi Panarin to free agency.

, now led by Mike Sullivan, risk losing Artemi Panarin to free agency. Los Angeles Kings , still stuck behind Edmonton, may have to move on from aging stars.

, still stuck behind Edmonton, may have to move on from aging stars. Washington Capitals , with Alex Ovechkin aging, must plan for the future.

, with Alex Ovechkin aging, must plan for the future. Dallas Stars, with Jason Robertson’s contract looming, may soon face cap-driven choices.

All of these teams, including the Oilers, are solid NHL teams. However, these teams are also a couple of difficult decisions away from potentially starting over.

