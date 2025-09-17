Oilers Confirm They Aren’t Considering Carter Hart

“We are not looking at that situation. We like where Stu (Skinner) is at,” said Stan Bowman when asked if the Edmonton Oilers were giving any thought to reaching out to former Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart. The expectation is that Skinner will start the season as the No. 1 goalie.

The Oilers were linked in rumors to Hart once it was determined he would be allowed to return to the NHL. Coming off an acquittal from a Hockey Canada trial, there will be interest in Hart and the Oilers were potentially looking for an upgrade in net. But, recent reports also noted that Hart had told the Flyers he wanted a “fresh start”. That included not considering Canadian teams so he could steer clear of the outside noise that might come with his signing.

Edmonton Oilers aren’t looking at Carter Hart and prefer Stuart Skinner

The Oilers, however, didn’t have Hart on their radar. Whether he was open to going there or not, Edmonton wasn’t interested.

Bowman was asked about how he’s approaching the goalie situation:

“I don’t think that’s an issue for at least in my conversation with Stu. He hasn’t mentioned that and I just really like his attitude coming in. I think he’s he trained hard this this summer he looks to have like a refreshed approach to the new coach and but he and Peter [Aubry] really seem to have formed a bond together they spent a lot of time this summer they’re just talking hockey and there’s a good, there’s a great vibe around that right now, and I think that was something I thought about was, you know, he’s a talented goalie and when he’s at his best he’s really good. So if we can get the consistency and Stu’s game, and I think maybe sometimes a different voice training camp, though so we’ll see where it goes.”

He added, “I’m optimistic. I think that you know this is a new year. I don’t want to live in the past aand then Pick [Calvin Pickard] had a great season last year ultimate competitor wins big games for us so we’re always monitoring it… if there’s ability to upgrade on that we’ll do it.”

He added, “I think the focus right now is let’s see if a bit of a different approach heading in if we can capture more consistency with Stu.”

The question becomes, is this the right call by the Oilers? There are certainly questions about Hart and no one knows if he’ll come back and be successful. That said, Skinner can be inconsistent, but he’s still very young. When he’s dialed in, he’s absolutely incredible, but he’s not always dialed in.

