BREAKING: Connor Ingram to Be Placed on Waivers, Goalie Moving On

Utah Mammoth GM Bill Armstrong confirmed on media day that goaltender Connor Ingram will not attend training camp as the team works to find him a new home. Armstrong said Ingram and the team mutually agreed that he would go through waivers, giving him a chance to play for another NHL team or continue in the AHL.

Ingram, who last played on February 25, 2025, before entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program in March, posted a 9-8-4 record in the 2024-25 season with a 3.27 GAA, .882 save percentage, and -11.6 GSAx. Utah’s roster plans are set around goalies Karel Vejmelka and Vitek Vanecek, making Ingram expendable but potentially attractive to teams seeking goaltending depth.

Other highlights from Utah’s media availability included GM Armstrong emphasizing the team is in “win now” mode, head coach Andre Tourigny pushing for maturity and competition for roster spots, and updates on players like Lawson Crouse, Dylan Guenther, Jack McBain, and Sean Durzi. The team also confirmed fans can expect Mammoth sweaters by October 2nd, with a guaranteed release by October 15th.

Ingram’s waiver process marks a new chapter for the 26-year-old netminder, as he looks to secure another opportunity at the NHL level.

Expect teams like the Edmonton Oilers to consider picking the goalie up on waivers, or making a trade for Ingram after he clears if Utah is willing to take on salary or another bad contract to make the deal.

