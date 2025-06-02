Edmonton Oilers
Connor Brown Returns for Oilers, Impact on Game 1 Lineup
Connor Brown will return to the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers in Game versus Florida. What does this mean for the Game 1 lineup?
The Edmonton Oilers will get Connor Brown back for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers. This means that every player will be healthy, except Zach Hyman. It’s good news for the Oilers, but it will also impact their lineup as they prepare to rebound from a disappointing Game 7 series loss in the 2023-24 season.
Connor Brown will play in Game 1 of the #StanleyCup Final, Kris Knoblauch announced. pic.twitter.com/Mf1bHYXS7q— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 2, 2025
Brown missed the end of the series against the Dallas Stars after a high hit took him out of action. It was unclear whether he’d be ready for Game 1, although the versatile forward had said on Sunday that he expected to be good to go. Head coach Kris Knoblauch didn’t give the full green light until Monday.
Now, with Brown back, the Oilers have a strong top-nine guy back in the lineup, as well as an important penalty killer.
What Does the Connor Brown Return Do for the Oilers Lineup?
The immediate thought is that Jeff Skinner will come back out of the lineup. As good as he was in Game 5, scoring a goal for Edmonton against the Stars, Brown offers scoring and stronger two-way play. If the Oilers keep Skinner in the mix, Viktor Arvidsson, who replaced Brown for Games 4 and 5, could be the player who comes out.
It is unlikely the Oilers will remove a physical forward like Trent Frederic. The Panthers are a heavy team and the Oilers will need that size in the lineup.
Head coach Kris Knoblauch also confirmed that Connor McDavid will be a full participant in tomorrow’s practice, as the team did not practice today.
Next: How Much More Are the Oilers Than The Big 3 — And Does It Even Matter?
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Canucks Well Positioned to Trade Demko Amid Goalie Logjam
The Vancouver Canucks could explore an offseason trade of goaltender Thatcher Demko. He is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Comment on Injury Concerns After McDavid Leaves Practice
Connor McDavid left practice early on Sunday, but is there anything worth being concerned...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Why Are Maple Leafs Fans So Casual About Letting Mitch Marner Walk?
Mitch Marner is taking the fall for another disappointing season, but why are Maple...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Bowman’s Undervalue Bets Paying Off for Oilers in the Playoffs
Stan Bowman made some undervalue bets this season with the Edmonton Oilers and they...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 3 days ago
3 Landing Spots for Jonathan Marchessault This Offseason
Jonathan Marchessault’s time in Nashville may be coming to an end. These three NHL...
-
Dallas Stars/ 3 days ago
Stanley Cup Rematch Set as Oilers Eliminate Stars: 6 Takeaways
Connor McDavid and the Oilers will face Matthew Tkachuk and the Panthers in a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Skinner and Ekholm vs. Hyman and Stecher: Upgrade for Oilers?
Mattias Ekholm and Jeff Skinner slot in for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5,...
-
Featured/ 4 days ago
Rumor: Could Marner-for-Bennett Dual Sign-and-Trade Happen?
There is chatter that a sign-and-trade involving Mitch Marner and Sam Bennett could be...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Jonathan Toews Commits to NHL Comeback, Contender Already Interested
Jonathan Toews has confirmed his bid to make an NHL comeback next season and...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
‘DNA Needs to Change in Our Team’, Says Treliving of Maple Leafs
Brad Treliving spoke with the media on Thursday and talked about the DNA of...