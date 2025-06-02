Connor Brown Returns for Oilers, Impact on Game 1 Lineup

The Edmonton Oilers will get Connor Brown back for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers. This means that every player will be healthy, except Zach Hyman. It’s good news for the Oilers, but it will also impact their lineup as they prepare to rebound from a disappointing Game 7 series loss in the 2023-24 season.

Connor Brown will play in Game 1 of the #StanleyCup Final, Kris Knoblauch announced. pic.twitter.com/Mf1bHYXS7q — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 2, 2025

Brown missed the end of the series against the Dallas Stars after a high hit took him out of action. It was unclear whether he’d be ready for Game 1, although the versatile forward had said on Sunday that he expected to be good to go. Head coach Kris Knoblauch didn’t give the full green light until Monday.

Now, with Brown back, the Oilers have a strong top-nine guy back in the lineup, as well as an important penalty killer.

What Does the Connor Brown Return Do for the Oilers Lineup?

The immediate thought is that Jeff Skinner will come back out of the lineup. As good as he was in Game 5, scoring a goal for Edmonton against the Stars, Brown offers scoring and stronger two-way play. If the Oilers keep Skinner in the mix, Viktor Arvidsson, who replaced Brown for Games 4 and 5, could be the player who comes out.

It is unlikely the Oilers will remove a physical forward like Trent Frederic. The Panthers are a heavy team and the Oilers will need that size in the lineup.

Connor Brown Edmonton Oilers return

Head coach Kris Knoblauch also confirmed that Connor McDavid will be a full participant in tomorrow’s practice, as the team did not practice today.

