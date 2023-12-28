The Edmonton Oilers are gearing up for a crucial three-game California road trip, aiming to build on their recent winning streak before the holiday break. The trip begins with a rematch against the San Jose Sharks, a team that handed the Oilers a tough defeat earlier in the season. That was at a time where the Oilers were inexplicably awful. Having found their game, the hope for Oilers fans is that this is a much different outcome.
Previously struggling to find their identity, the Oilers experienced a turnaround in the weeks leading up to Christmas. Two impressive third-period comebacks, against the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers, propelled them back to a .500 win percentage with a 15-15-1 record. “I think it’s jumping right back in the saddle and playing the same hockey that we were before Christmas,” Connor McDavid said about what will be the key to success.
Head Coach Kris Knoblauch emphasized the importance of reinforcing the positive aspects of their recent victories during the post-flight practice in San Jose. The coaching staff aims to avoid overwhelming the players after the holiday break, trusting that they will carry forward the momentum gained in their late-game heroics.
Oilers vs. Sharks Pre-Games Notes:
The Oilers remain without veteran Sam Gagner for the upcoming games, as he recovers from a “short-term injury.” On a positive note, Dylan Holloway participated in practice, signaling a potential return on January 2 against the Philadelphia Flyers after missing the last 18 games due to a lower-body injury. He made the trip to California, but it’s not clear when he’ll play.
In goal, Stuart Skinner, boasting a 12-9-1 record this season, will be the key figure for the Oilers in San Jose. Skinner, who posted a solid performance against the Rangers before the break, stopped 31 of 34 shots. He is set to continue his role as a reliable netminder for the team amidst other goaltending issues that the team needs to address coming out of the holiday trade freeze.
Ryan McLeod is hot right now and will try to keep a solid run going. He’ll be centering a potent line with Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele. McLeod has posted consecutive multi-point games this season and coach Knoblauch lauds McLeod’s speed and the line’s overall ability to create plays. This dynamic combination is proving instrumental in the Oilers’ recent successes.
Of course, Connor McDavid looks to stay productive and keep moving up the points leader board.
Next: 3 Takeaways from Maple Leafs 4-2 Loss to Senators
3 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 12 mins ago
Insider Says Connor Bedard a Magnet for NHL Stars to Blackhawks
There is no doubt in the coming years that Connor Bedard will be a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
New-Look Oilers Aim to Respond After Embarrassing Defeat to Sharks
A much more on-point Edmonton Oilers team aim to respond after last losing to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Wayne Gretzky Talks Biggest Regret After Being Traded By Oilers
Wayne Gretzky talked about the one thing he hated most and his biggest regret...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Former Oilers Goalie Nikolai Khabibulin, 50, Comes Out of Retirement
Former NHL goalie Nikolai Khabibulin has decided to dust off his skates and make...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Canadiens Consider David Savard Trade Amid Defensive Reshuffle
In a strategic move, the Montreal Canadiens are considering a crucial decision regarding a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Journalist Suggests OiIers Consider Return of Former Forward
The Edmonton Oilers may be looking for another Sam Gagner to return to the...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Biggest NHL Storylines to End 2023, Watch For In 2024
As the 2023 calendar year ends in the NHL, what are some of the...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Opposing GMs “Undoubtedly Circling” 6 Maple Leafs Trade Options
If the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to make a trade this season, there...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Is Calvin Pickard Enough for Oilers in the Playoffs?
Calvin Pickard is certainly doing the job he was asked to do for the...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 5 days ago
Ducks’ Leo Carlsson Has Sprained MCL, Rookie Out for 4-6 Weeks
Anaheim Ducks' forward Leo Carlsson has suffered a sprained MCL which will take the...
Pingback: New-Look Oilers Aim to Respond After Embarrassing Defeat to Sharks Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey
Pingback: Jake Allen To Be In High Demand as Teams Seek Goaltending Fix
Pingback: Insider Says Connor Bedard a Magnet for NHL Stars to Blackhawks