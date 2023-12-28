The Edmonton Oilers are gearing up for a crucial three-game California road trip, aiming to build on their recent winning streak before the holiday break. The trip begins with a rematch against the San Jose Sharks, a team that handed the Oilers a tough defeat earlier in the season. That was at a time where the Oilers were inexplicably awful. Having found their game, the hope for Oilers fans is that this is a much different outcome.

Previously struggling to find their identity, the Oilers experienced a turnaround in the weeks leading up to Christmas. Two impressive third-period comebacks, against the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers, propelled them back to a .500 win percentage with a 15-15-1 record. “I think it’s jumping right back in the saddle and playing the same hockey that we were before Christmas,” Connor McDavid said about what will be the key to success.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch emphasized the importance of reinforcing the positive aspects of their recent victories during the post-flight practice in San Jose. The coaching staff aims to avoid overwhelming the players after the holiday break, trusting that they will carry forward the momentum gained in their late-game heroics.

Oilers vs. Sharks Pre-Games Notes:

The Oilers remain without veteran Sam Gagner for the upcoming games, as he recovers from a “short-term injury.” On a positive note, Dylan Holloway participated in practice, signaling a potential return on January 2 against the Philadelphia Flyers after missing the last 18 games due to a lower-body injury. He made the trip to California, but it’s not clear when he’ll play.

Stuart Skinner Edmonton Oilers NHL

In goal, Stuart Skinner, boasting a 12-9-1 record this season, will be the key figure for the Oilers in San Jose. Skinner, who posted a solid performance against the Rangers before the break, stopped 31 of 34 shots. He is set to continue his role as a reliable netminder for the team amidst other goaltending issues that the team needs to address coming out of the holiday trade freeze.

Ryan McLeod is hot right now and will try to keep a solid run going. He’ll be centering a potent line with Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele. McLeod has posted consecutive multi-point games this season and coach Knoblauch lauds McLeod’s speed and the line’s overall ability to create plays. This dynamic combination is proving instrumental in the Oilers’ recent successes.

Of course, Connor McDavid looks to stay productive and keep moving up the points leader board.

Next: 3 Takeaways from Maple Leafs 4-2 Loss to Senators