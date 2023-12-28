Wayne Gretzky Talks Biggest Regret After Being Traded By Oilers

Wayne Gretzky absolutely changed the game of hockey. Both from his time with the dynasty Edmonton Oilers franchise of the 80s and as they won four Stanley Cups with him on the roster, then after as he helped expand the game into the United States like never before. Much of his legacy would be different if he hadn’t been traded in 1988 and during a recent interview with Spittin’ Chiclets, Gretzky revealed a few things about being traded that irked him throughout his career.

Speaking about a possible move to Vancouver and other interesting topics, Gretzky was asked about the changes in his career after the trade and he said the thing he hated most was playing against Edmonton after he was dealt. He said, “I hated playing against the Edmonton Oilers. That was the worst thing that ever happened out of that trade, was that I had to play against the Edmonton Oilers.”

Wayne Gretzky loved playing for the Oilers, but HATED playing against them.



“I loved every minute that I played in Edmonton. I loved the fans, they were so good to me. The people were so great to me, and I knew they had to boo me and it just really hurt my feelings that they had to boo me in Edmonton because I knew they didn’t really want to, but they had to because I was the enemy. Right? And that’s ok.” He said it lasted well beyond the first game back as part of a new team. Even as he moved from the Los Angeles Kings to the New York Rangers, Oiler fans booed him.

He noted, “I didn’t like it. I always felt like you know what deep down somewhere inside of me, I’m an Oiler.”

Gretzky is Back as an Oiler Now

Gretzky isn’t officially a staff member of the Oilers, but he’s as close as it gets. Working with the team in a legends and icon branding capacity, he often helps recruit players and works with members of the team. He reps the Oilers on the road as is somewhat of a brand ambassador today. Iif you ask him, it’s where he should be.

Gretzky’s legacy with the Oilers is perhaps unlike any other in NHL history. From 1979 to 1988, “The Great One” transformed the Oilers into a powerhouse. His on-ice brilliance shattered records and redefined the game, earning him numerous accolades, including four MVP awards. Gretzky’s partnership with fellow Hall of Famers like Mark Messier and Jari Kurri created an unstoppable force.

The Oilers’ dominance during Gretzky’s tenure remains a symbol of hockey excellence, influencing future generations and solidifying his status as one of the greatest players in NHL history.

