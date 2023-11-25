NY Islanders Claim Mike Reilly Off Waivers from Panthers

In response to Adam Pelech’s move to LTIR, the New York Islanders swiftly addressed their defensive needs, claiming defenseman Mike Reilly off waivers from the Florida Panthers. Reilly, with a $1 million cap hit for the 2023-24 season, brings experience to the Islanders at 30 years old, boasting 98 career points (12 goals and 86 assists) in 341 NHL games.

#Isles Transaction: The Islanders have claimed Mike Reilly off waivers from Florida.https://t.co/0NmgbrFvYc — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 25, 2023

The Islanders faced a cap space challenge until Pelech’s LTIR designation this morning, allowing them to absorb Reilly into their lineup temporarily. However, with Pelech’s eventual return, the Islanders will need to navigate cap constraints to activate him, potentially requiring a roster move to retain Reilly.

Reilly’s diverse NHL journey spans five franchises, including the Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins, and most recently, the Florida Panthers. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound defenseman, hailing from Chicago, IL, has also made his mark in the AHL with 80 points (18 goals and 62 assists) in 139 games with the Iowa Wild and Providence Bruins.

Mike Reilly Islanders waivers

After Moving Reilly on Waivers, What’s Next For Panthers?

Meanwhile, the Panthers, anticipating the return of defenseman Josh Mahura and considering the potential signing of free agent Patrick Kane, needed to clear roster space, leading to Reilly’s placement on waivers. The Panthers have been reportedly pursuing Kane. But, despite their aggressive efforts, Friedman noted that they lacked the salary space to give him the kind of contract he might be looking for. This moves helps open up some space, even if it might not yet be enough.

Despite a slow start to the season, Reilly showcased his capabilities in his debut for the Panthers, contributing to a victory against the Blue Jackets. With his waiver placement, Reilly now has the opportunity to contribute elsewhere, adding an intriguing dynamic to the NHL landscape.

Next: Corey Perry Being Kept From Blackhawks for “Foreseeable Future”