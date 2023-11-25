NY Islanders Claim Mike Reilly Off Waivers from Panthers

In response to Adam Pelech’s move to LTIR, the New York Islanders swiftly addressed their defensive needs, claiming defenseman Mike Reilly off waivers from the Florida Panthers. Reilly, with a $1 million cap hit for the 2023-24 season, brings experience to the Islanders at 30 years old, boasting 98 career points (12 goals and 86 assists) in 341 NHL games.
The Islanders faced a cap space challenge until Pelech’s LTIR designation this morning, allowing them to absorb Reilly into their lineup temporarily. However, with Pelech’s eventual return, the Islanders will need to navigate cap constraints to activate him, potentially requiring a roster move to retain Reilly.
Reilly’s diverse NHL journey spans five franchises, including the Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins, and most recently, the Florida Panthers. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound defenseman, hailing from Chicago, IL, has also made his mark in the AHL with 80 points (18 goals and 62 assists) in 139 games with the Iowa Wild and Providence Bruins.
After Moving Reilly on Waivers, What’s Next For Panthers?
Meanwhile, the Panthers, anticipating the return of defenseman Josh Mahura and considering the potential signing of free agent Patrick Kane, needed to clear roster space, leading to Reilly’s placement on waivers. The Panthers have been reportedly pursuing Kane. But, despite their aggressive efforts, Friedman noted that they lacked the salary space to give him the kind of contract he might be looking for. This moves helps open up some space, even if it might not yet be enough.
Despite a slow start to the season, Reilly showcased his capabilities in his debut for the Panthers, contributing to a victory against the Blue Jackets. With his waiver placement, Reilly now has the opportunity to contribute elsewhere, adding an intriguing dynamic to the NHL landscape.
Next: Corey Perry Being Kept From Blackhawks for “Foreseeable Future”
More News
-
Featured/ 2 hours ago
Maple Leafs Blow Game and Lose Season Series to Blackhawks
Yesterday afternoon, the Toronto Maple Leafs the Chicago Blackhawks came back to win the...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 3 hours ago
Update on Favorite For Patrick Kane Being Out of the Running Now
The more news that comes out about Patrick Kane, the more rumors suggest he's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Oilers To Put Protection On Any First-Round Pick Trade
If the Edmonton Oilers consider a trade of their first-round pick, they're going to...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Jets’ Coach Rick Bowness Returns After Leave for Wife’s Health
Winnipeg Jets' coach Rick Bowness resumes coaching duties after taking a month-long leave to...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 1 day ago
Coyotes Early Buyers, Trying to Make Specific Trades
The Arizona Coyotes are said to be early trade deadline buyers, already making calls...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Patrick Kane Down to Surprising Two Teams Suggests Insider
According to a report, Patrick Kane has potentially narrowed down his free agent choices...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
Belief Is Patrik Laine Might Want to Be Traded By Blue Jackets
Things may have reached a boiling point in Columbus where Patrik Laine might want...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Can the Edmonton Oilers Get Into the 2023-24 Playoffs?
The Edmonton Oilers are having a touch season so far. Can they still make...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Should the Edmonton Oilers Consider Trading For Corey Perry?
Should the Oilers Consider a Trade For Corey Perry? If things are going south...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Klingberg Goes On LTIR, Maple Leafs to Pivot, Try and Use Cap Space
John Klingberg placed on LTIR and it is believed the Maple Leafs will try...