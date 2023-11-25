Corey Perry Being Kept From Blackhawks for “Foreseeable Future”

The general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks offered an intriguing update on the future of Corey Perry on Saturday. Ben Pope reports that Perry will remain away from the Blackhawks “for the foreseeable future,” Davidson says. Blackhawks insider Charlie Roumeliotis has confirmed Davidson’s comments. As for what Perry’s status with the team looks like long-term, that is very much unclear. One thing that is clear is that this is an organizational decision, not one Perry is making, adds Pope.
However, Perry’s agent is telling a slightly different story. A statement from Perry’s agent Pat Morris: “Corey Perry has stepped away from the Chicago Blackhawks to attend to personal matters. Corey and his family appreciate privacy at this time.”
The story took an odd turn this week when Perry was scratched by the Blackhawks. He wasn’t playing poorly, so not being in the lineup with no injury to report was odd. The following day, he wasn’t at practice. He missed Friday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, between his first scratch and latest one, the organization has remained tight lipped about it. Head coach Luke Richardson would only say that there wasn’t much he could say. All Perry information was being kept internal at this time. He noted they might release more information later, but there was nothing else to say right now. It was cryptic, to say the least.
Davidson’s comments add even more intrigue to the situation. He might be saying this so that reporters stop asking. Or, there’s more going on here and Perry has done something fairly serious. Whatever it is, he’s not welcome around the team right now.
Perry, a former Hart Trophy winner, disappearing from a franchise known for secrecy raises concerns; scrutiny is warranted.
Perry’s Blackhawks Future: Can Only Hope It’s Trade Related
There are a ton of things that could be going on here, but the hope is that it’s not something unhealthy, dangerous, or that Perry has done something that violates the Blackhawks’ or NHL’s code of conduct. The best case scenario is that he’s requested a trade and the organization is holding him out of the lineup until one can be facilitated.
There’s been no indication prior to all of this secrecy that Perry was unhappy with the team or his place on the roster. If a trade request is the reason for all of this, it appears to have come out of nowhere. But again, this is all just speculation for now.
Next: Oilers To Put Protection On Any First-Round Pick Trade
More News
-
Featured/ 29 mins ago
Maple Leafs Blow Game and Lose Season Series to Blackhawks
Yesterday afternoon, the Toronto Maple Leafs the Chicago Blackhawks came back to win the...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 1 hour ago
Update on Favorite For Patrick Kane Being Out of the Running Now
The more news that comes out about Patrick Kane, the more rumors suggest he's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Oilers To Put Protection On Any First-Round Pick Trade
If the Edmonton Oilers consider a trade of their first-round pick, they're going to...
-
NHL News/ 17 hours ago
Jets’ Coach Rick Bowness Returns After Leave for Wife’s Health
Winnipeg Jets' coach Rick Bowness resumes coaching duties after taking a month-long leave to...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 1 day ago
Coyotes Early Buyers, Trying to Make Specific Trades
The Arizona Coyotes are said to be early trade deadline buyers, already making calls...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Patrick Kane Down to Surprising Two Teams Suggests Insider
According to a report, Patrick Kane has potentially narrowed down his free agent choices...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
Belief Is Patrik Laine Might Want to Be Traded By Blue Jackets
Things may have reached a boiling point in Columbus where Patrik Laine might want...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Can the Edmonton Oilers Get Into the 2023-24 Playoffs?
The Edmonton Oilers are having a touch season so far. Can they still make...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Should the Edmonton Oilers Consider Trading For Corey Perry?
Should the Oilers Consider a Trade For Corey Perry? If things are going south...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Klingberg Goes On LTIR, Maple Leafs to Pivot, Try and Use Cap Space
John Klingberg placed on LTIR and it is believed the Maple Leafs will try...