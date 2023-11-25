Corey Perry Being Kept From Blackhawks for “Foreseeable Future”

The general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks offered an intriguing update on the future of Corey Perry on Saturday. Ben Pope reports that Perry will remain away from the Blackhawks “for the foreseeable future,” Davidson says. Blackhawks insider Charlie Roumeliotis has confirmed Davidson’s comments. As for what Perry’s status with the team looks like long-term, that is very much unclear. One thing that is clear is that this is an organizational decision, not one Perry is making, adds Pope.

This is a team decision, not Perry's decision, he says. No additional details given. — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) November 25, 2023

However, Perry’s agent is telling a slightly different story. A statement from Perry’s agent Pat Morris: “Corey Perry has stepped away from the Chicago Blackhawks to attend to personal matters. Corey and his family appreciate privacy at this time.”

The story took an odd turn this week when Perry was scratched by the Blackhawks. He wasn’t playing poorly, so not being in the lineup with no injury to report was odd. The following day, he wasn’t at practice. He missed Friday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, between his first scratch and latest one, the organization has remained tight lipped about it. Head coach Luke Richardson would only say that there wasn’t much he could say. All Perry information was being kept internal at this time. He noted they might release more information later, but there was nothing else to say right now. It was cryptic, to say the least.

Davidson’s comments add even more intrigue to the situation. He might be saying this so that reporters stop asking. Or, there’s more going on here and Perry has done something fairly serious. Whatever it is, he’s not welcome around the team right now.

Corey Perry Blackhawks rumors

Perry, a former Hart Trophy winner, disappearing from a franchise known for secrecy raises concerns; scrutiny is warranted.

Perry’s Blackhawks Future: Can Only Hope It’s Trade Related

There are a ton of things that could be going on here, but the hope is that it’s not something unhealthy, dangerous, or that Perry has done something that violates the Blackhawks’ or NHL’s code of conduct. The best case scenario is that he’s requested a trade and the organization is holding him out of the lineup until one can be facilitated.

There’s been no indication prior to all of this secrecy that Perry was unhappy with the team or his place on the roster. If a trade request is the reason for all of this, it appears to have come out of nowhere. But again, this is all just speculation for now.

