Carolina Hurricanes

Jackson Blake Tops Dad’s Career Earnings with Hurricanes Extension

Jackson Blake’s eight-year, $45 million extension with the Hurricanes surpasses his father’s career earnings.

The Carolina Hurricanes have locked up promising young forward Jackson Blake, signing him to an eight-year, $45 million extension that begins in the 2026-27 season. The deal carries an average annual value of $5.625 million.

Blake, 21, impressed in his rookie campaign with 17 goals and 34 points. Whether that was just the start of his NHL career production and he’ll only get better remains to be seen. He was a standout college player at the University of North Dakota. General Manager Eric Tulsky praised the player after the deal was announced, saying, “His tenaciousness on the puck and competitiveness match our team’s culture and we’re excited about his future with our club.”

Frank Seravalli posted, “Amazing day for the Blake family. Jackson surpasses his father Jason’s career earnings with a stroke of the pen. Jason Blake played 871 career games from 1999-2012.”

The contract starts after Blake’s entry-level deal ends, in compliance with NHL rules for players under 25. As Chris Johnston noted, such early extensions may soon be rare under the upcoming CBA.

While Blake may not be worth $5.6 million today, the Hurricanes are betting on internal evaluations—and upside—to pay dividends in the future.

